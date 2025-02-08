What's on Chelsea Handler's Arm? Host Sparks Health Concerns After Arriving With Bandage to 2025 Critics' Choice Awards: Photo
Chelsea Handler wore a questionable accessory to the 2025 Critics' Choice Awards — though it turned out to be a medical measure.
The comedian, 49, who hosted the annual awards show for the third year in a row, sparked health concerns after arriving on the red carpet with a bandage wrapped around her arm on Friday night, February 7.
During her opening monologue, Handler briefly explained why she had the self-adhesive wrap secured to her bicep.
"Some of you may be wondering what's going on here," the blonde jokester noted. "I have a PICC line in my arm."
According to the Mayo Clinic, a PICC line is a "long, thin tube that's inserted through a vein in your arm and passed through to the larger veins near your heart."
The peripherally inserted central catheter is "generally used to give medications or liquid nutrition," per the website.
It's unclear the specific reason Handler was using the PICC line.
Continuing to joke about the health matter, Handler quipped "no, I'm not on The Substance. Sydney Sweeney is not about to climb out of my back," in reference to the Critics' Choice-nominated movie starring Margaret Qualley, Demi Moore and the Euphoria actress.
Earlier in the evening, Handler took to her Instagram Story with a behind-the-scenes peek at how she was preparing to take the stage for the awards show, which was hosted at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
"Good morning. This is step one of Critics’ Choice day," she captioned a photo of herself hooked up to an IV.
Handler provided further details about her current health woes during an appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
"I have a fever right now, just so you know," she told the Unwell network founder. "I'm in agony; I have a shoulder infection."
"They wanted me to have surgery on it today, but I had too much press, including you," Handler confessed. "I do have to take a Vicodin, and I thought 'What better place?'"
To help treat her symptoms, the funny lady said she got a PRP injection, to which she warned listeners, "don't ever f------ do that," as she's since had "chills and sweats" she thought were related to perimenopause.
After lifting her shoulder caused "excruciating" pain, Handler returned to the doctor, who informed her she had an infection from the PRP injection.
"I got estrogen and progesterone done only to find out it’s a f------ infection!” she complained. "I’m probably not even in perimenopause... no, I probably am."
While Handler might be a bit under the weather, her loyal fans still tried lifting up her spirits.
"Rooting for ya even tho you’re not feeling well ❤️," a supporter declared in the comments section of a post Handler shared to her Instagram profile showcasing her red carpet look for the night," as another admirer wrote, "the PICC line 😂 feel better soon!"
Still, a confused follower asked, "what's up with the ace bandage?"