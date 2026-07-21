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Heather Rae El Moussa Shocks Fans With Nearly Unrecognizable Wedding Guest Photos: 'Something Looks Different'

Image of Heather Rae El Moussa shocked fans.
Source: MEGA;@theheatherraeelmoussa/Instagram

Heather Rae El Moussa shocked fans with stunning new photos.

July 21 2026, Published 2:24 p.m. ET

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Heather Rae El Moussa is turning heads!

The Selling Sunset star took to her Instagram on Monday, July 20, to share photos with her husband, Tarek El Moussa, from a wedding they attended together, and fans immediately did a double-take.

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'Is This a Totally Different Person?'

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Image of Her followers pointed out that something looked different about her face in the photos.
Source: @theheatherraeelmoussa/Instagram

Her followers pointed out that 'something looked different' about her face in the photos.

Heather posted a handful of snaps from the celebration, and within minutes, her comment section was flooded with fans convinced something about her appearance had changed.

In the post, captioned, "We went to a wedding and I remembered exactly why I said yes to this one. 💍," she wore a strapless, tiered teal-green dress that was covered in flowers. She paired her look with strappy nude heels, wearing her hair in an up-do and accessorized with simple jewelry and a white bag. Looking tan and glowy, she opted for a full glam makeup look.

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Image of One person questioned if she has gotten 'face work.'
Source: @theheatherraeelmoussa/Instagram

One person questioned if she has gotten 'face work.'

"I hardly recognize you," wrote one fan.

"Gorgeous! Didn’t even recognize you! Dress is beautiful! Love the hair, makeup - you look fantastic!" commented another.

A third questioned, "You look gorgeous…something looks different???"

"I think her nose is different! Didn’t recognize her," a fourth claimed.

With a fifth wondering, "Is this a totally different person? Face work? Gorgeous but where’s Heather?"

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'The Version of Me Returning Is Very Different From the One Who Left'

Image of Heather Rae El Moussa is making her return to 'Selling Sunset' for Season 10.
Source: @theheatherraeelmoussa/Instagram

Heather Rae El Moussa is making her return to 'Selling Sunset' for Season 10.

Her new look comes just a few months after she announced she would be returning to the popular Netflix TV show Selling Sunset for Season 10 after taking a hiatus.

Heather told People that she has grown a lot since leaving the show after Season 7, and fans should expect to see a different side of her in Season 10.

“Being part of Selling Sunset the first time around gave me so much. It's where people first really got to know me, and I felt like there was more of my story to tell. The version of me returning is very different from the one who left,” she shared.

Image of Heather Rae El Moussa said she is 'calmer' and 'more grounded' this time around.
Source: MEGA

Heather Rae El Moussa said she is 'calmer' and 'more grounded' this time around.

Since leaving the show, she has welcomed her son Tristan, now 3, with Tarek, and has also launched her own beauty line, HRE Beauty.

She added, “I'm coming back as a wife, a mom, a beauty founder and still bringing that same original spirit with me. The one that was about ambition and friendship and celebrating women, not tearing them down. I think that's what people fell in love with in the beginning, and I think there's real appetite for that again.”

“I'm calmer, more grounded, less reactive. I know what I want, and I'm not afraid to say it,” she said. “I want people to see the full picture of who I am now. Not just the dramatic moments, but the real life I've built."

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