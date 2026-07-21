Heather Rae El Moussa Shocks Fans With Nearly Unrecognizable Wedding Guest Photos: 'Something Looks Different'

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Heather Rae El Moussa is turning heads! The Selling Sunset star took to her Instagram on Monday, July 20, to share photos with her husband, Tarek El Moussa, from a wedding they attended together, and fans immediately did a double-take.

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'Is This a Totally Different Person?'

Source: @theheatherraeelmoussa/Instagram Her followers pointed out that 'something looked different' about her face in the photos.

Heather posted a handful of snaps from the celebration, and within minutes, her comment section was flooded with fans convinced something about her appearance had changed. In the post, captioned, "We went to a wedding and I remembered exactly why I said yes to this one. 💍," she wore a strapless, tiered teal-green dress that was covered in flowers. She paired her look with strappy nude heels, wearing her hair in an up-do and accessorized with simple jewelry and a white bag. Looking tan and glowy, she opted for a full glam makeup look.

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Source: @theheatherraeelmoussa/Instagram One person questioned if she has gotten 'face work.'

"I hardly recognize you," wrote one fan. "Gorgeous! Didn’t even recognize you! Dress is beautiful! Love the hair, makeup - you look fantastic!" commented another. A third questioned, "You look gorgeous…something looks different???" "I think her nose is different! Didn’t recognize her," a fourth claimed. With a fifth wondering, "Is this a totally different person? Face work? Gorgeous but where’s Heather?"

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'The Version of Me Returning Is Very Different From the One Who Left'

Source: @theheatherraeelmoussa/Instagram Heather Rae El Moussa is making her return to 'Selling Sunset' for Season 10.

Her new look comes just a few months after she announced she would be returning to the popular Netflix TV show Selling Sunset for Season 10 after taking a hiatus. Heather told People that she has grown a lot since leaving the show after Season 7, and fans should expect to see a different side of her in Season 10. “Being part of Selling Sunset the first time around gave me so much. It's where people first really got to know me, and I felt like there was more of my story to tell. The version of me returning is very different from the one who left,” she shared.

Source: MEGA Heather Rae El Moussa said she is 'calmer' and 'more grounded' this time around.