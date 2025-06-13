Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa Twin in Matching Black-and-White Bikinis: Watch
Looks like Tarek El Moussa definitely has a type!
Christina Haack — El Moussa’s ex-wife — and Heather Rae El Moussa — his current wife — just showed up on Instagram looking like total twins in matching bikinis.
The video, part of a summer promo for Heather’s essentials brand, kicked off with the duo lounging poolside in black-and-white swimsuits, soaking up the sun and enjoying some serious glam time.
At one point, they clinked champagne glasses while stretched out on lounge chairs by the pool.
The camera then zoomed in on lipstick stains from the brand’s gloss left on their glasses. It also caught the two blondes flashing big smiles in their matching heart-shaped sunglasses.
“Heather + Christina, poolside and glowing, are giving hot girl summer meets blended beauty — and this shade is the cherry on top. 🍒,” read the playful caption.
Later in the ad, the women popped up again — this time, rocking bright pink string bikinis for another splashy moment in the sun.
This isn’t the first time they’ve dressed like twins.
- Tarek El Moussa Admits He Once Called His Wife Heather by His Ex-Wife's Name Christina Haack: 'I'm Lucky to Be Alive'
- Tarek El Moussa's Girlfriend Heather Rae Young Fires Back At Christina Anstead Comparisons
- Too Cute! Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Pack On The PDA At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Heather and Christina leaned into their look-alike moment a while back, teaming up in black tops and ripped jeans for a promo vid for The Flip Off.
"Hi, I'm Christina," Heather teased, prompting Christina to jump in and say, “Wait, that’s not right,” as she tried to play Heather instead.
The two flipped their blonde waves and laughed, with Christina joking, "It must be all that bleach."
The camera then cut to Tarek, who chimed in with, "Well, I guess it is confusing."
Tarek even got in on the joke in the caption, tagging both women and writing, "I guess you're not the only ones confused."
Back in 2024, Christina, who finalized her divorce from Tarek in 2018, spoke out about all the chatter comparing her to Heather.
“On social media, everyone’s always like, ‘Oh, they look so much alike,’ or ‘Wow, he has a type,’” she told People. “Obviously, we are both blonde, but we don’t really think that we look alike.”
These days, they’re joking and filming side by side, but it wasn’t always so easy for them to get to this place.
Just seven months after Tarek and Heather tied the knot in October 2021, the women were seen having a tense exchange at Tarek’s son Brayden’s soccer game.
Christina later cleared things up, saying, “We’ve actually been close for a while. We communicate about the kids all the time. She’s an amazing stepmom — the kids love her so much. People love to stir up drama, but the truth is, everyone’s gotten along for a long time, and co-parenting is really important to us.”