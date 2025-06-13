or
Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa Twin in Matching Black-and-White Bikinis: Watch

christina heather twin bikini video
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram; @theheatherraeelmoussa/Instagram

Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa twinned in black-and-white bikinis.

By:

June 13 2025, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

Looks like Tarek El Moussa definitely has a type!

Christina Haack — El Moussa’s ex-wife — and Heather Rae El Moussa — his current wife — just showed up on Instagram looking like total twins in matching bikinis.

Source: @theheatherraeelmoussa/Instagram
The video, part of a summer promo for Heather’s essentials brand, kicked off with the duo lounging poolside in black-and-white swimsuits, soaking up the sun and enjoying some serious glam time.

At one point, they clinked champagne glasses while stretched out on lounge chairs by the pool.

christina haack heather rae hot pink moment
Source: @theheatherraeelmoussa/Instagram

The pair wore matching bikinis for a brand promo.

The camera then zoomed in on lipstick stains from the brand’s gloss left on their glasses. It also caught the two blondes flashing big smiles in their matching heart-shaped sunglasses.

“Heather + Christina, poolside and glowing, are giving hot girl summer meets blended beauty — and this shade is the cherry on top. 🍒,” read the playful caption.

Later in the ad, the women popped up again — this time, rocking bright pink string bikinis for another splashy moment in the sun.

This isn’t the first time they’ve dressed like twins.

christina haack heather rae twin bikini moment
Source: @theheatherraeelmoussa/Instagram

The two lounged by the pool and sipped champagne together.

Christina Anstead

As OK! previously reported, Heather and Christina leaned into their look-alike moment a while back, teaming up in black tops and ripped jeans for a promo vid for The Flip Off.

"Hi, I'm Christina," Heather teased, prompting Christina to jump in and say, “Wait, that’s not right,” as she tried to play Heather instead.

The two flipped their blonde waves and laughed, with Christina joking, "It must be all that bleach."

The camera then cut to Tarek, who chimed in with, "Well, I guess it is confusing."

Tarek even got in on the joke in the caption, tagging both women and writing, "I guess you're not the only ones confused."

tarek el moussa ex wife current wife twinning
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Tarek El Moussa previously chimed in on the resemblance between his ex and current wife.

Back in 2024, Christina, who finalized her divorce from Tarek in 2018, spoke out about all the chatter comparing her to Heather.

“On social media, everyone’s always like, ‘Oh, they look so much alike,’ or ‘Wow, he has a type,’” she told People. “Obviously, we are both blonde, but we don’t really think that we look alike.”

christina haack heather rae bikini collab
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

The duo also joked about looking alike in a previous video.

These days, they’re joking and filming side by side, but it wasn’t always so easy for them to get to this place.

Just seven months after Tarek and Heather tied the knot in October 2021, the women were seen having a tense exchange at Tarek’s son Brayden’s soccer game.

Christina later cleared things up, saying, “We’ve actually been close for a while. We communicate about the kids all the time. She’s an amazing stepmom — the kids love her so much. People love to stir up drama, but the truth is, everyone’s gotten along for a long time, and co-parenting is really important to us.”

