Heather Rae Young Says She 'Felt Like' She Was 'Second' While Navigating Co-Parenting With Hubby Tarek El Moussa & Christina Hall
Weeks ahead of welcoming her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, TV personality Heather Rae Young got candid about the learning curve co-parenting her two stepchildren, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, alongside their mother, El Moussa’s ex-wife, Christina Hall.
"I haven't talked about this much because I'm a very happy, positive person, but I felt like I was always second," the star explained during a new sit-down published on Tuesday, November 29.
While she reiterated that neither party “made me feel that way,” El Moussa and Halls’ highly-publicized 2016 split seemingly increased the already-existing tensions.
“I think when your significant other has such a long relationship with the previous spouse and a lot of love — and it was a very public divorce and you're coming into it,” the actress spilled of her romance with her HGTV staple husband. “You fall in love with each other, but you always kind of think of the ex. For me, I did.”
As such, Young said she leaned to “navigate” these emotions while finding her footing within El Moussa and Hall’s co-parenting dynamic, a process she explained “wasn’t always perfect.”
"I mean, we've definitely had some ups and downs. They had ups and downs,” she shared of this adjustment period.
Yet according to the Selling Sunset star, showing Hall how much she cared for and prioritized her stepchildren seemingly helped smooth over their relations.
"I think she realized how much I love the kids and that they are number one to me, over anything,” she shared, adding that “any drama aside, the kids are the most important thing to all of us.”
El Moussa met Young through mutual friends in 2019, just one year after his divorce from Hall was finalized. The pair ultimately tied the knot in October 2021 and announced that they were their first child together in July 2022.
