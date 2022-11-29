Heather Rae Young Says She 'Felt Like' She Was 'Second' While Navigating Co-Parenting With Hubby Tarek El Moussa & Christina Hall

Weeks ahead of welcoming her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, TV personality Heather Rae Young got candid about the learning curve co-parenting her two stepchildren, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, alongside their mother, El Moussa’s ex-wife, Christina Hall.

"I haven't talked about this much because I'm a very happy, positive person, but I felt like I was always second," the star explained during a new sit-down published on Tuesday, November 29.

While she reiterated that neither party “made me feel that way,” El Moussa and Halls’ highly-publicized 2016 split seemingly increased the already-existing tensions.