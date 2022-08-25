Heather Rae Young Claps Back At Haters Accusing Her Of Making Husband Tarek El Moussa Her 'Entire Personality'
Heather Rae Young is adamant that she's her own woman.
The Selling Sunset star clapped back when a snarky Twitter user stated that Young “really made her husband [Tarek El Moussa] her personality trait.”
“No girl, it’s called true love. That most people never get to experience,” the 34-year-old responded in a tweet on Thursday, August 25. “Lucky enough, I found one of the most incredible men out there.”
The celebrity couple has happily displayed their romance all over social media in the past — in fact, it's how they revealed they were expecting their first child together.
"Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!" Young exclaimed in an Instagram post from July.
The reality star graciously took on the role of being a stepmother to El Moussa's two children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 7, but she's over the moon for her and her husband to share one of their very own.
Young has also expressed how much she longed for the HGTV star during the time they had to spend apart this summer.
“Missing @therealtarekelmoussa and the kids so much while they’re in Cabo but trying to use this time to do some nesting and planning,” stated Young on Instagram on August 1. Young skipped out on the holiday due to her pregnancy.
Most recently, Young shared how thrilled she was to be back in Los Angeles and united with El Moussa after a short trip to New York.
"It was go go go today. The exhaust is setting in," the television personality shared in an Instagram Story post on Thursday, August 25. "Back to [California] and into my loves arms @therealtarekelmoussa."
The lovebirds have been inseparable since they first began dating in August 2019.
"It's official!!!!" stated El Moussa in his Instagram post about their relationship. "After more than 3 years on my own I'm so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!"
In October 2021, OK! reported the news of Young and El Moussa tying the knot in southern California.