Ready To Burst! Pregnant Heather Rae Young Flaunts Growing Baby Bump
Heather Rae Young is loving pregnancy life. The expecting mama has been living on cloud nine ever since finding out she was going to be a mama and now wants to capture every special part of the journey.
In the late hours of Thursday, September 1, the Selling Sunset star showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram, flaunting her bare tummy in tan alo bra and sweatpants. She completed her bedtime look with a matching zip-up that was open to expose her bun in the oven.
BACK IN THE GAME!: CHRISTINA HALL, TAREK EL MOUSSA & HEATHER RAE YOUNG RECONCILE AFTER SOCCER GAME SHOWDOWN
"Our boy bigger this week," she gushed.
Young has been taking her more than three million Instagram followers along with her on her pregnancy journey ever since announcing in July that she and husband Tarek El Moussa are expecting their first child together. (El Moussa is already dad to daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.)
"Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” the couple shared earlier in the summer, with the blonde babe adding on her Instagram Story: "Finally we can announce it. We’ve been hiding it, it’s been really hard, but we’re so excited we’re having a baby El Moussa!"
News of the reality star couple's baby on the way has been a long time coming, as the Netflix star revealed earlier this year that they were hoping to conceive a baby the natural way first before potentially having to turn to fertility treatments.
Though the bonus-mom to El Moussa's kids, as she calls herself, was going to freeze her embryos once they became excited about the prospect of having children, it proved to be a very difficult process for her.
Upon sharing that the family will be expanding their brood, the pregnant real estate mogul explained of finding out she was with child: "It was a huge shock. We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan. I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."
PREGNANT HEATHER RAE YOUNG DUBS HUSBAND TAREK EL MOUSSA A 'HERO' AFTER HORRIBLE FLIGHT EXPERIENCE & IN-AIR SQUABBLE
Young revealed last month that she and El Moussa will be welcoming a baby boy, new she shared with sweet snapshots of their ultrasound. "Got my first 'glimpse' 😉😂💙 of our baby boy today," she captioned the photos. "This was my very first time seeing him since I found out his gender so it was so special."
Young and El Moussa said "I Do" in October 2021.