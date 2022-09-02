Ready To Burst! Pregnant Heather Rae Young Flaunts Growing Baby Bump

In the late hours of Thursday, September 1, the Selling Sunset star showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram, flaunting her bare tummy in tan alo bra and sweatpants. She completed her bedtime look with a matching zip-up that was open to expose her bun in the oven.

BACK IN THE GAME!: CHRISTINA HALL, TAREK EL MOUSSA & HEATHER RAE YOUNG RECONCILE AFTER SOCCER GAME SHOWDOWN

"Our boy bigger this week," she gushed.