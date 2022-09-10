Quality Time! Heidi Klum And Daughter Leni Spotted On Manhattan Shopping Trip
Following each other's lead! Heidi Klum, 49, and her daughter Leni, 18, were seen hanging out in Manhattan's Meatpacking District on Thursday, September 8.
Heidi was sporting a bright yellow jacket, a white t-shirt and cropper blue jeans with athletic shoes, while Leni walked along in an oversized white sweater, matching it with black pants, sneakers and a leather bag slung over her shoulder.
The outing comes shortly after the young model graced the cover of a fashion and beauty magazine, Hammer.
Leni shared the magazine cover on her Instagram account, which showed her dressed in a white blouse and a black tie with matching suspenders. She complimented the look with a gold chain necklace with a round, black and gold pendant. Other rings of black and gold embraced her fingers. "Hunger shoot with uncle Rankin," Leni captioned the post shared with her 1.5 million followers.
Leni got candid about how her fashion style differs from her celebrity mom. "She calls it grungy," she dished her mother's fashion taste. "I just call it oversized...never catch me in super tight jeans because I don't like wearing things that are uncomfortable."
Leni's following in the footsteps of her supermodel mother, who had some advice for her when she started out. "She's always telling me that I need to have fun, and she's always like, 'bounce around, be fun, be energetic, be excited," she said.
The breakout model moved to New York City in 2022 to begin her first year in college, and like many parents, the America's Got Talent judge has felt the initial separation anxiety. "It's so sad," she disclosed. "This weekend, she just moved in, and I call her. Normally she picks up, but then three, four hours I don't hear anything."
The Making The Cut personality also joked that she just wants the number of her daughter's roommate so she can contact her if Leni doesn't respond to her calls.
Leni spoke about the modeling tip she got from her mom and their fashion taste in an interview with Extra, while Heidi opened up on her daughter moving to New York in a recent interview on The Late Late Show With James Cordon.