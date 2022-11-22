Heidi Klum & Daughter Leni Klum Are Red Hot In New Lingerie Campaign — See Photos!

Though it was supposed to be a fun moment for the Heidi and her daughter, some trolls thought the photoshoot was inappropriate.

"That’s so weird," one person said, while another added, "I like to think I’m progressive in these things but mom and daughter in lingerie in the same video shoot is just a bit ick."

However, Leni chose to rise above the negativity.

"I honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions," the teenager said in an interview. "I am overall happy with the campaign and I had an amazing day with my mom. I think the photos turned out great, and we had an amazing time."