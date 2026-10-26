Heidi Klum Shares Sneak Peek of Grotesque Halloween Costume for 2026 Party: Photo

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Heidi Klum's epic Halloween costumes have become the stuff of legend, and her fans eagerly await the supermodel’s yearly reveal. Recently, she shared a preview of this year’s outing that kept observers guessing. “What’s my costume?” she teased on Instagram as she posted a work-in-progress closeup of what appeared to be aquatic decorations. “One week to go!”

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'Looks Like the Inside of a Stomach'

Source: @HEIDIKLUM/INSTAGRAM Heidi Klum's costumes involve enormous amounts of makeup.

Online commenters immediately started the speculation game. “Sea urchins or sea cucumber or ursula from lil mermaid,” wrote one. “Could be xenomorph or maybe a sea creature a kraken or cathulu,” guessed another. “Looks like the inside of a stomach,” speculated a third. Klum, a supermodel who has judged America’s Got Talent and hosted Project Runway, arranged her first annual Halloween Bash in New York City in 2000.

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'Someone Needs to Be Throwing a Great Halloween Party ... So I Did!'

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum always makes a splash with her elaborate annual costumes.

"My first Halloween party started in 2000 as I thought someone needs to be throwing a great Halloween party... so I did!!!" she explained in a 2018 Instagram post. In the same post, she explained her first-ever costume: "Since I'm German, I thought a traditional dirndl in patent leather with pigtails would be fun!" Since then, she’s engaged in an escalating series of elaborate costumes that seem impossible to top until she finds a way to do so the next year. She’s played Fiona from Shrek, Lady Godiva, Betty Boop, E.T. and an older version of herself.

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Heidi Klum's Costumes Have Included a Diaper

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum's annual costumes often involve hours of prep.

Somewhat infamously, she revealed the great lengths she went to for her E.T. costume in 2024. “Maybe I never need to use the diaper, but at least that way I don’t have to think about it,” she said at the time.

‘It’s Kind of Like a Dead Body With All the Skin Ripped Off'

Source: Instagram/@heidiklum Heidi Klum has called 'Visible Woman' her favorite costume.