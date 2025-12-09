Heidi Klum, 51, Goes Topless as She Soaks Up the Sun: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum turned up the heat again after sharing a sun-kissed, topless moment with her fans. The 51-year-old supermodel — who’s spent more than three decades in front of the camera and remains one of Instagram’s most confident bikini-loving stars — posted a peaceful outdoor clip that instantly grabbed attention.

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum shared a topless sunbathing video on Instagram.

In the short video, Klum lounged on a blanket under a bright blue sky, eyes closed as she relaxed in the warm sunlight. Her long, tousled blonde hair fell around her shoulders, and while she appeared topless, she kept the shot Instagram-safe by not showing off her assets. She kept the caption simple, dropping a sun emoji and a smiling face to match the mood.

Fans jumped into the comments section immediately. “This real? Or AI? 🤔,” one asked, while another wrote, “Still a Goddess 😍.” “You’re such a beauty 😍,” someone added. “She looks better in her older age,” another follower chimed in.

Klum, who has never shied away from showing skin, is just getting better with time. “For me, age is not an issue,” Heidi Klum told People. “I don’t feel ashamed of my age or my body. I think everyone should do what they want.”

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum said she doesn’t feel limited by her age.

She pushed back on the idea that women in their 50s fade into the background. “The biggest misconception about being in your 50s is that you’re somehow done,” she explained. “But you’re not put away on a shelf. You’re still here, visible. Don’t hide yourself at 50. Beauty evolves, and I embrace that change. Life would be boring if everything stayed the same.”

Source: MEGA The star believes beauty continues to evolve in your 50s.

Klum also looked back at her early modeling days. “For me, it’s nothing new. Over the last 15 years, many people started doing what I’ve been doing for 30 years,” she said. “Now, instead of shooting lingerie for magazines, I post it on Instagram. It’s the same thing.” The America’s Got Talent judge also revealed her approach to staying fit and maintaining that signature glow. “For me, it’s more about food than exercising. I’m not huge on carbs, even though that’s probably one of my favorite foods – French fries, pasta, all that stuff,” she told Vogue Australia. “But I try to stay away from that. I eat pretty healthily. We make smoothies every morning with any kind of fruit and carrots. Not with powders or anything like that.”

Source: MEGA Heidi credits healthy eating and light exercise for staying in shape.