Heidi Klum Turns Up the Heat in Latex Bodysuit During Racy Photoshoot: Watch

Photo of Heidi Klum
Source: MEGA/@heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum stunned in a tight bodysuit during a scandalous photoshoot.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 25 2025, Updated 3:51 p.m. ET

Heidi Klum set her photoshoot on fire with a sultry latex look.

The supermodel, 52, sizzled in a beige latex bodysuit with a black flame design on Monday, November 24.

Klum strutted on set in the racy design, which was complemented by matching high boots and black sunglasses.

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum flaunted her figure in latex outfits.

The Victoria's Secret Angel later switched into a fiery red, latex two-piece set. She popped out of a busty red peplum top, tight pants and stilettos as she fluffed her signature blonde locks.

Klum gave a behind-the-scenes look at her wardrobe fitting for the photoshoot. She zoomed in on her cleavage in a black triangle top and shared a short clip of a stylist trying to zip up a tight maxi skirt over her butt.

"Is it going to close?" she worried before breaking out into a happy dance over the outfit fitting her body.

Image of Heidi Klum flaunted her long legs in a tight bodysuit.
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum flaunted her long legs in a tight bodysuit.

As she tried on the bodysuit, she admitted her "a-- [was] out a little bit" but paid no mind as she shimmied for the camera.

Klum stood in front of clothing racks as she narrated to her followers, "This is all the clothes, and all the shoes, and all the jewelry."

"Are we going to find something in here?" she teased. "I definitely need an outer coat. Yes or yes?"

"🔴👁️🎶," the star captioned her Instagram carousel.

Heidi Klum Is 'Open' to Posing Nude and Topless

Heidi Klum

Image of Heidi Klum scorched in head-to-toe red.
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum scorched in head-to-toe red.

Klum is confident parading around her body and even goes topless in front of her children, Leni, 21, Henry, 19, Johan, 18, and Lou, 15.

"I’ve always been very open with my body. When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on," she told an outlet on Tuesday, July 29. "I’m European...my kids don’t know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it."

Image of Heidi Klum does not let age affect her desire to show off her body.
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum does not let age affect her desire to show off her body.

The model is used to flaunting her physique online and is not ashamed of her behavior.

"I’ve been photographing nude or in lingerie since 1992, way before Instagram," she explained. "So for me, it’s nothing new. For the past 15 years, other people are now doing what I’ve been doing for 30 years. Instead of being in my little bottoms in a magazine, I’m on Instagram. It’s the same thing."

Image of Heidi Klum gave a sneak peek at her photoshoot.
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum gave a sneak peek at her photoshoot.

Heidi loves "running around s---" on vacation and doesn't let age hinder her.

"For me to be older, it doesn’t matter," she said. "I don’t have this age-shaming or body-shaming thing. I feel like everyone should do what they want to do. I like to run around s--- — even now at 52.”

The Project Runway host continued, "The biggest misconception [about] being in your 50s is that you are off the shelf. You’re not off the shelf. We are very much on that shelf for everyone to see. Don’t hide in your 50s. Beauty is ever-changing, and I’m here for the change. If it’s always the same, life is boring."

