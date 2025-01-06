or
Heidi Klum Turns Heads in Cleavage-Baring Gown Alongside Husband Tom Kaulitz at 2025 Golden Globes: Photos

Photo of Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
Source: cbs

Heidi Klum showed some skin while attending the 2025 Golden Globes with husband Tom Kaulitz.

Jan. 5 2025, Published 8:37 p.m. ET

Heidi Klum turned heads when she hit the red carpet for the 82nd annual Golden Globes Awards alongside husband Tom Kaulitz.

The stunning model flaunted her curves in a strapless bright green dress that featured two cutouts below the chest. She accessorized with a sparkling ring that featured a green jewel in the center and a dazzling diamond necklace.

heidi klum golden globes photo
Source: cbs

Heidi Klum attended the 2025 Golden Globes with husband Tom Kaulitz.

The star's husband, 35, looked handsome in a black shirt underneath a black suit.

The mom-of-four, 51, filmed herself while getting ready for the Sunday, January 5, event, showing off her makeup-free face as she got dolled up.

"Golden Globes glam time ✨ Thank youuuu @sabrinabmakeup @hairbylorenzomartin @lorealparis Because we are #WORTHIT 💋," she captioned one Instagram video, which she followed up with another clip of herself in the car on the way to the Beverly Hilton hotel.

heidi klum golden globes photo
Source: cbs

The model wowed in a dress by Maria Lucia Hohan.

Earlier in the day, the America's Next Top Model star posted several photos of her Golden Globe appearances from past shows, captioning the upload, "It’s always exciting to receive an invitation to attend the @goldenglobes. Love looking back at some of my looks from over the years ❤️."

Heidi Klum

heidi klum golden globes photo
Source: @heidiklum/instagram

The blonde beauty filmed herself as she made her way to the show.

Showing off her envious figure is nothing new for the Victoria's Secret alum, who has no problem walking around in her birthday suit in public.

"Even though I am American, I'm also very much European, so I grew up with a lot of nudity on the beach. So for me, this would be no big deal," she explained in a past interview.

"So it's not like I'm doing something weird... and I always go to a beach when there's not a lot of people there. So I feel like I get into those things when no one is around," Klum clarified of being seen topless near the water at the time.

However, the bombshell admitted her European ways can sometimes land her in trouble when she's in the States.

heidi klum turns heads gown husband tom kaulitz golden globes photos
Source: mega

Klum and the musician married in 2019.

"I have definitely been in America and in resorts where I have taken my top off, this was many, many years ago, and people literally have come to me and said, 'Ma'am, some of the people here are complaining, would you mind putting your top back on?'" Klum recalled. "And I'm like, 'There's no one here. Who is complaining?' I guess there must have been someone looking out the window somewhere. But obviously I would put my top back on if I was asked."

