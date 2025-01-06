Heidi Klum Turns Heads in Cleavage-Baring Gown Alongside Husband Tom Kaulitz at 2025 Golden Globes: Photos

The stunning model flaunted her curves in a strapless bright green dress that featured two cutouts below the chest. She accessorized with a sparkling ring that featured a green jewel in the center and a dazzling diamond necklace.

Heidi Klum turned heads when she hit the red carpet for the 82nd annual Golden Globes Awards alongside husband Tom Kaulitz .

The star's husband, 35, looked handsome in a black shirt underneath a black suit.

The mom-of-four, 51, filmed herself while getting ready for the Sunday, January 5, event, showing off her makeup-free face as she got dolled up.

"Golden Globes glam time ✨ Thank youuuu @sabrinabmakeup @hairbylorenzomartin @lorealparis Because we are #WORTHIT 💋," she captioned one Instagram video, which she followed up with another clip of herself in the car on the way to the Beverly Hilton hotel.