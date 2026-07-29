PHOTOS Heidi Klum, 53, Wows in a Micro String Bikini After Husband Encouraged Her to Embrace Her Fuller Figure as She Ages: Photos Source: @heidiklum/instagram;MEGA Heidi Klum showed off her backside after admitting she 'looks better' when she is 'not as skinny.' Olivia Callanan July 29 2026, Published 11:59 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Heidi Klum is embracing her confidence! The 53-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram on Tuesday, July 28, to show off her toned physique in a micro string bikini in a series of photos.

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Source: @heidiklum/instagram Heidi Klum looked tan as she posed for the photos aboard a boat.

Klum appeared to be having fun as she soaked up the sunshine and leaned against the edge of the boat as it cruised through the water. She kept the accessories simple, pairing the flattering black thong bikini with a black hat and left her blonde hair down as it blew in the wind.

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'To Look That Stunning at Age 53 Is Incredibly Remarkable'

Source: MEGA The model's fans said she was 'glowing.'

Klum tagged the swimwear brand in the caption of her post, which read, "@calzedonia 💦☀️😎🌴🐠," as her fans gushed in the comments over her envious physique. "You have never been so stunning and beautiful as you are now! You are glowing," wrote one. Another said, "Heidi, you look so great." "To look that stunning at age 53 is incredibly remarkable! Like an expensive fine-aging wine," commented a third. A fourth chimed in, "Age is just a number."

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'With Age, We Look Better When We’re Not as Skinny'

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum is 'not interested at all' in taking weight-loss drugs like Ozempic.

In an interview with Us Weekly from July 8, Klum opened up about her confidence as she gets older. Klum confessed hers comes "always from within," before adding, "at the end of the day, I’m the one who makes a decision." The former Victoria's Secret Angel shared she is also "not interested at all" in the popular weight-loss drugs that have taken over Hollywood. "I’ve gained weight over the years. I’m no longer a size 24 jean. But I think with age, we look better when we’re not as skinny," she said.

'My Husband Was the First One Who Pointed That Out'

Source: MEGA Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, encouraged her to embrace gaining weight as she gets older.