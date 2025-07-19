America's Sweetheart! Heidi Montag's Sexiest Photos
Monster Jam
Posing next to a monster truck, Heidi Montag flaunted her figure in a white top, red pants and black and white sneakers. She layered with a leather jacket and cinched her waist with a black belt.
"If I were a monster truck driver… This was the most incredible event! Thank you @monsterjam !!!! This is Monster Jam!" she captioned the Instagram update.
'The Accountant 2' Premiere
In April, Montag turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of The Accountant 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre, arriving in a black suit sans shirt underneath, revealing a hint of her cleavage and midriff. She paired the look with matching wide-legged trousers and black heels, accessorizing with layered necklaces and rings.
Revolve Festival
For the 8th Annual Revolve Festival 2025, the 38-year-old "I'll Do It" singer opted to showcase her slim figure in a multicolored cropped top paired with black pants featuring a denim waistband design. As for her accessories, she amped up her look with layered necklaces, stacks of bracelets and rings.
Montag completed her chic look with sunglasses and pointed red shoes.
Billboard Women in Music Awards
Montag left little to the imagination at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in March, posing in front of the cameras in a white lace dress that exposed her white underwear. The ensemble also had a lace-up back and spaghetti straps adorned with small embellishments, complementing her diamond necklace and sparkly dangling earrings.
Summer Solstice
A very pregnant Montag cradled her baby bump while posing for photos at Prime Video and Freevee's Summer Solstice event in Los Angeles in 2022. At the time, she was all smiles as she flaunted her curves in a dark red dress with mesh detail around the neckline.
Beach Day!
During a sun-drenched beach outing in Los Angeles in January 2021, The Hills star had fun under the sun with her husband, Spencer Pratt, and son Gunner. While walking through the shallow part of the shore, she showed off her physique in a bright green skimpy bikini and added protection with massive sunglasses.
VH1 Trailblazer Honors
Montag looked classy in a black jumpsuit with wide legs and a plunging V-neckline at the VH1 Trailblazer Honors in February 2019.