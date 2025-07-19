or
BREAKING NEWS
Heidi Montag
America's Sweetheart! Heidi Montag's Sexiest Photos

Source: MEGA

Heidi Montag, who underwent 10 cosmetic procedures in a single day in 2009, is proving she can still be America's sweetheart while letting her fashion speak volumes.

July 19 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Monster Jam

Source: @heidimontag/Instagram

Heidi Montag stays in shape while juggling her career and family life.

Posing next to a monster truck, Heidi Montag flaunted her figure in a white top, red pants and black and white sneakers. She layered with a leather jacket and cinched her waist with a black belt.

"If I were a monster truck driver… This was the most incredible event! Thank you @monsterjam !!!! This is Monster Jam!" she captioned the Instagram update.

'The Accountant 2' Premiere

Source: MEGA

In a recent interview with OK!, Heidi Montag opened up about her marriage to Spencer Pratt.

In April, Montag turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of The Accountant 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre, arriving in a black suit sans shirt underneath, revealing a hint of her cleavage and midriff. She paired the look with matching wide-legged trousers and black heels, accessorizing with layered necklaces and rings.

Revolve Festival

Source: MEGA

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have been together for nearly two decades.

For the 8th Annual Revolve Festival 2025, the 38-year-old "I'll Do It" singer opted to showcase her slim figure in a multicolored cropped top paired with black pants featuring a denim waistband design. As for her accessories, she amped up her look with layered necklaces, stacks of bracelets and rings.

Montag completed her chic look with sunglasses and pointed red shoes.

Billboard Women in Music Awards

Source: MEGA

They have two children.

Heidi Montag

Montag left little to the imagination at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in March, posing in front of the cameras in a white lace dress that exposed her white underwear. The ensemble also had a lace-up back and spaghetti straps adorned with small embellishments, complementing her diamond necklace and sparkly dangling earrings.

Summer Solstice

Source: MEGA

Heidi Montag was one of the celebrities who lost their home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

A very pregnant Montag cradled her baby bump while posing for photos at Prime Video and Freevee's Summer Solstice event in Los Angeles in 2022. At the time, she was all smiles as she flaunted her curves in a dark red dress with mesh detail around the neckline.

Beach Day!

Source: MEGA

Heidi Montag made headlines after she underwent 10 cosmetic procedures in 2009.

During a sun-drenched beach outing in Los Angeles in January 2021, The Hills star had fun under the sun with her husband, Spencer Pratt, and son Gunner. While walking through the shallow part of the shore, she showed off her physique in a bright green skimpy bikini and added protection with massive sunglasses.

VH1 Trailblazer Honors

Source: MEGA

She reportedly had her F b----- implants removed in 2013.

Montag looked classy in a black jumpsuit with wide legs and a plunging V-neckline at the VH1 Trailblazer Honors in February 2019.

