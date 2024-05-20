Kylie Jenner Bonds With Son Aire at Monster Jam World Finals Amid Timothée Chalamet Split Rumors: Photos
Kylie Jenner is in the running for Mom the Year!
The Kardashians star, 26, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 18, to give fans a glimpse into her mother-son bonding day with Aire, 2, at the Monster Jam World Finals XXIII, held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.
Jenner, who is also a mom to Stormi, 6, sat with her little boy, who wore noise-canceling headphones, on her lap as they watched the rally with their friends.
"Monster moms," the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned a selfie with her pal, who also brought their kiddo.
The fun-filled outing comes as rumors have swirled about her relationship with Timothée Chalamet after the two have rarely been spotted together since their January appearance at the Golden Globes.
"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," an insider claimed. "His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie."
While the two have stepped back from being a public couple, both have been extremely busy with their respective careers. The Dune actor, 28, has been filming the Bob Dylan biopic in New York City while Jenner launched her new canned vodka drink Sprinter.
"They’re hardly together anymore,” a source alleged. "One might even say they’re on a break. Their lives got busy, and they drifted apart. Of course, once their schedules quiet down, that could all change."
Despite the distance between them, "they still care about each other, so maybe they'll pick up where they left off. Or maybe it will be out of sight, out of mind," an insider said.
The duo began dating in April 2023 and went public with their relationship after they were caught packing on the PDA at a Beyoncé concert in September 2023.
"She was concerned that her lifestyle would scare him off in the beginning," an insider explained of their dynamic. "She's beyond rich, famous, and has two kids — she knows there is a lot that comes along with dating her! But they have connected more than either of them ever expected."
"He's not intimidated by Kylie's empire," the source spilled. "They're both so busy with work that when they come together, it's just a good time."