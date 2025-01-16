During the chat, host Heather McDonald told Montag, 38, and Pratt, 41: “The internet world is falling in love with you guys as a couple, who have been together so long. I’m seeing all these clips from The Hills, of people saying ‘Heidi get away from Spencer, he’s evil.’ What was that like back then? [Heidi] how did you know not to believe those people because you knew the soul of the man who would be your husband and the father of your two boys?”

The blonde beauty, who met Pratt at 19 years old began: “That was the most difficult thing. I really risked everything for Spencer, then. He was new to my world. I had these friends, and at first, everyone liked Spencer. Lauren [Conrad] and I were double dating and when Lauren decided nobody could like Spencer anymore, then everyone hopped on that train.”