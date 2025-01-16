TV Fakery Exposed: Heidi Montag Admits 'The Hills' Was 'Scripted,' Says She and Husband Spencer Pratt Would Create Drama for the Series
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt were partners in crime from the jump!
While recently chatting on the “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” podcast, the former reality TV star — who recently lost her home in the L.A. wildfires — discussed how she and her husband would often script parts of The Hills when they starred on the series together.
During the chat, host Heather McDonald told Montag, 38, and Pratt, 41: “The internet world is falling in love with you guys as a couple, who have been together so long. I’m seeing all these clips from The Hills, of people saying ‘Heidi get away from Spencer, he’s evil.’ What was that like back then? [Heidi] how did you know not to believe those people because you knew the soul of the man who would be your husband and the father of your two boys?”
The blonde beauty, who met Pratt at 19 years old began: “That was the most difficult thing. I really risked everything for Spencer, then. He was new to my world. I had these friends, and at first, everyone liked Spencer. Lauren [Conrad] and I were double dating and when Lauren decided nobody could like Spencer anymore, then everyone hopped on that train.”
The mother-of-two — who shares sons Gunner and Ryker with Pratt — explained how she and the TV personality’s manipulation of the show likely caused the rift between the duo and the rest of the cast.
“I see a part of where they were coming from because Spencer and I started scripting things, and no one was doing that in the show yet,” she dished. “Spencer and I would talk about [scripting] it, and then I would see it, and I would really get upset even though he would say, ‘Is it cool? Should I come in and make drama with some girls?’ I’m like, ‘Ya totally!’ while trying to be all cool. ‘Sure, Let’s do it.’”
Montag admitted the concept of manufacturing the drama on the series sounded better in theory than it turned out to be.
“Then you see [the scripted scenes] and you’re like ‘OMG, I’m actually not cool with this,’ and now I'm really upset after I was pretending to be upset,” she confessed. “Everyone didn’t like the produced segments and they didn’t like that we teamed up. It became the cast and Spencer and I.”
Though her close friends at the time did not approve of the L.A. native, Montag said she never doubted their love for one another.
“I always knew Spencer. I fell in love with him the night I met him. He has this charismatic, charming, smart, s---, cool and confident [attitude]. I mean he’s just THAT guy. I mean everybody loves Spencer. Back then, he was a sought-after bachelor. I just loved Spencer from the minute [I saw him]. I’ve always seen Spencer and known he has the biggest heart. It was love at first sight,” Montag gushed about her hubby — whom she tied the knot with in 2008.