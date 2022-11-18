Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby No. 2 — Find Out Their Second Son's Unique Name

Luckily, "It was an easy birth that took around 45 minutes," the rep shared. "Mom and baby are happy and healthy.”

Shortly after their little one's arrival, the Hills: New Beginnings stars revealed via Snapchat that they chose Ryker for their baby boy’s moniker. Alongside a selfie of Montag in her hospital bed, she wrote "Ryker Pratt," while covering her infant’s face with a blue heart emoji.