'Sad' Heidi Montag Only Packed 2 Pairs of Jeans and 2 Shirts for Herself Before Reality Star and Husband Spencer Pratt's L.A. Home Burned Down

Montag explained: "The craziest thing when packing for a fire is your brain just freaks out. 'What do I need? What do I not need?' It’s so overwhelming packing up a house, I mean, I only have like two pairs of jeans, two shirts, I got so much more clothes for the kids but I’m like, 'Why didn’t I grab more?' Thankfully I grabbed anything and that’s such a blessing and obviously, the main thing is that we are safe and got out."

"Part of you wants to leave stuff and be like, 'I’m coming back, of course I’m coming back for all of this," she confessed. "Thank god we have our health and our children and I know that. Just trying to focus on the gratitude."