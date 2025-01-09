'Sad' Heidi Montag Only Packed 2 Pairs of Jeans and 2 Shirts for Herself Before Reality Star and Husband Spencer Pratt's L.A. Home Burned Down
Heidi Montag is balancing between feelings of gratitude and devastation after her and husband Spencer Pratt's home burnt down due to the vicious Pacific Palisades wildfire.
The Hills stars have been giving fans realtime updates of their family leaving their beloved house behind, with Pratt even capturing the moment flames reached the longtime lover's property after the fire started on Tuesday, January 7.
"I have no words… I’m so thankful that we’re safe," Montag told her TikTok followers, as she sobbed uncontrollably in an emotional video shared Wednesday, January 8. "I’m so sad our house is gone. I wish I could have gone back and got more."
"I didn’t think it would be the last time we would be in our house. I’m so sad for everyone else going through the same thing," the MTV alum admitted while her and Pratt's son Ryker, 2, sweetly attempted to console her. "It’s really hard losing your house and everything you worked so hard for."
Noting "life is so crazy," Montag said her grief is "coming in waves."
"I just want to go home. I just want to feel my stuff and sit on my couch. I’m so homesick," she cried before revealing the few material items her family had left to their name.
Montag explained: "The craziest thing when packing for a fire is your brain just freaks out. 'What do I need? What do I not need?' It’s so overwhelming packing up a house, I mean, I only have like two pairs of jeans, two shirts, I got so much more clothes for the kids but I’m like, 'Why didn’t I grab more?' Thankfully I grabbed anything and that’s such a blessing and obviously, the main thing is that we are safe and got out."
"Part of you wants to leave stuff and be like, 'I’m coming back, of course I’m coming back for all of this," she confessed. "Thank god we have our health and our children and I know that. Just trying to focus on the gratitude."
In a TikTok uploaded to his own profile on Wednesday morning, Pratt revealed his parents' house had also fell victim to the flames.
"When your house burns down, you have nothing. When your parents' house burns down and they have nothing, there’s only one thing that could, maybe make you feel better: a bag of bagels," the dad-of-two — who also shares Gunner, 7, with Montag — said lightheartedly.
"Obviously, I’m in shock and my brain is not functioning. So, I think this is the most unhinged post you’ve seen," he added.
Montag and Pratt were among a bunch of celebrities who lost their homes as a result of multiple intense wildfires burning through Los Angeles.
Some of the A-list stars include Leighton Meester and her husband, Adam Brody, Mandy Moore, Eugene Levy, Anna Faris, as well as Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh. Several others, like Ben Affleck, were forced to evacuate their lavish properties.