Blood-Stained Hero Who Jumped Into Action Tells of Assassination Aftermath: 'Donald Trump Was Saved by God'
A doctor attending Donald Trump's campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13, saved the life of a bystander who was wounded after an assailant attempted to assassinate the former president.
Conservative influencers Keith and Kevin Hodge shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, a video of a doctor revealing he was able to save the injured attendee. The influencers declared, "Donald Trump was saved by God today."
"I heard the shots, but I thought it was firecrackers to begin with. Somebody over there was saying 'he's been shot, he's been shot,' so I made my way over," the gentleman said in a video the twins uploaded to the social media app. "I said 'I'm an emergency department physician. Let me help you.' The guy had spun around and was jammed between the benches. He had a head shot here. There was lots of blood, and he had brain matter. I got him and people there were really helpful. I did CPR and chest compressions."
As OK! previously reported the Secret Service revealed the suspect had been "neutralized" within seconds of the shooting.
"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania," their statement read. "The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."
Following the incident, President Joe Biden took to X to ask the country to stand in solidarity with one another after the life threatening moment.
"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania," Biden penned on X. "I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information."
"Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety," he added. "There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."
- TRUMP SPEAKS FROM HOSPITAL: Ex-Prez Says He 'Felt the Bullet Ripping Through My Skin' in First Statement Since Assassination Attempt
- NATION PRAYS: President Joe Biden Declares 'We Cannot Be Like This' After Trump Assassination Attempt, Says 'We Must Unite as One Nation'
- Donald Trump Eyewitness Speaks: I Saw the Assassin Crawling Across the Roof
The Celebrity Apprentice star's communications director, Steven Cheung, confirmed Trump was okay despite being seen with blood streaming down his face.
"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," the statement read. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Although Trump survived the incident, there were reports of two casualties.
"CONFIRMED: Butler County District Attorney tells me one person is BELIEVED to be dead. Donald Trump is okay, he tells me. No information about the shooter right now," journalist Mike Valente shared on social media.
Journalist Merly Kornfield added: "Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger tells me Trump was grazed by gunfire but is safe. An audience member was killed and the shooter is dead. Another person is in serious condition, the prosecutor said."
Joseph Meyn — who witnessed the hit attempt — told CNN that the audience was initially confused by the gunshots.
"One half of the crowd on the far end of the rally thought it was some type of weird joke, the other half of the crowd knew it wasn’t, and was trying to push or impress upon the rest of the crowd that this is serious," he revealed. "I think everyone got the idea of — very quickly — that it was a dangerous situation, and everyone just started hitting the deck."