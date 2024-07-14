Blood-Stained Hero Who Jumped Into Action Tells of Assassination Aftermath: 'Donald Trump Was Saved by God'

A doctor attending Donald Trump 's campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13, saved the life of a bystander who was wounded after an assailant attempted to assassinate the former president.

Conservative influencers Keith and Kevin Hodge shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, a video of a doctor revealing he was able to save the injured attendee. The influencers declared, "Donald Trump was saved by God today."

"I heard the shots, but I thought it was firecrackers to begin with. Somebody over there was saying 'he's been shot, he's been shot,' so I made my way over," the gentleman said in a video the twins uploaded to the social media app. "I said 'I'm an emergency department physician. Let me help you.' The guy had spun around and was jammed between the benches. He had a head shot here. There was lots of blood, and he had brain matter. I got him and people there were really helpful. I did CPR and chest compressions."