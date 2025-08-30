HGTV Stars' Personal Transformations and New Ventures: Christina Haack, Ben and Erin Napier and More
Christina Haack
Christina Haack recently made headlines by celebrating her divorce settlement, marking a new chapter in her life.
In a statement to People on May 2, a representative for Haack confirmed she and Josh Hall finalized their divorce. Hall submitted the filing in July 2024, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.
"Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation," the rep said. "She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process."
Reflecting on her financial situation, the Christina on the Coast star revealed in an Instagram Story that paying for the divorce "hasn't been cheap," so she began trying to cut down her clothing expenses.
Retta
Meanwhile, Retta shared her experiences with the sometimes challenging moments she faces while filming, particularly when working with homeowners.
"It was a husband and wife and the wife was very excited to meet me. I think she was a Parks [and Recreation] fan and she loved the show and so she was really excited that I was there. He was like, 'OK.' [And] I'm sure it was her idea," she told Us Weekly after sharing the male homeowner "might have been offended" by the comments she made about his home design.
The Ugliest Home in America host added, "Everything I commented on was something he had done after they had moved in. I started sweating. I remember there was a point I turned to my producer, and I was like, 'You've got to help me because [it's] stuff that he fixed.'"
Retta wished the couple had informed her of the things they hated instead of her accidentally giving critiques to the man's choices.
Erin and Ben Napier
Fans have rallied around Erin and Ben Napier, who have addressed wild rumors surrounding their marriage, reassuring followers that their bond is as solid as ever.
"Can't believe I even have to say this but NO, the click bait articles that we are splitting up are not real, y’all," Erin wrote on Instagram Stories in July. "They are AI generated in India or something and don't even make any kind of sense. Y'all are smarter than this."
She shared a follow-up post, which read, "And please don't ask about it in front of our babies. They don't understand what 'online fake news' means and it's upsetting."