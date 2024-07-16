Divorce Shocker: HGTV's Christina Haack and Josh Hall File to End Their Nearly 3-Year Marriage
Another flop: HGTV star Christina Haack and Josh Hall have both shockingly filed paperwork to end their nearly three-year marriage.
Hall cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split and listed the date of separation as July 8.
Things could get messy, as it's claimed they didn't sign a prenup upon tying the knot in October 2021. Hall is asking for alimony from the blonde beauty, 41, but requested she be forbidden from doing the same.
According to the report, the mom-of-three filed on Monday, July 15, so details of her petition are still being processed. The pair does not have any children together, however, they have been working on a new HGTV show that's due out next year.
In relation to their collaborative work, Hall requested the court allow him the rights to any HGTV and Discovery Network shows they produced together.
This is Hall's third divorce, as she was previously married to Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa — the father of her two older children — from 2009 to 2018 and then went on to marry Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021.
She and Anstead, 45, share a son.
Oddly enough, Haack had just given an interview about her and Hall's marriage earlier this month, but she didn't hint at any marital strife.
When asked what the secret to a healthy relationship is, the Christina on the Coast star replied, "Being communicative."
"Keep communication open, and then having alone time when we can, whether it's date night, going on little trips — just things like that," she told E! News.
Despite issues with her soon-to-be ex-husband, the TV personality had patched up her relationship with El Moussa's wife, Heather Rae Young, 36, whom he married in 2021.
In fact, the ladies and El Moussa, 42, all star in the upcoming home renovation series The Flip Off. In a teaser for the show, the trio poked fun at fans' claims that the two blondes are nearly identical.
"On social media, everyone's always like, ‘Oh, they look so much alike,’ or ‘Wow, he has a type,'" Haack explained in an interview. "Obviously, we are both blonde, but we don't really think that we look alike."
"That was a play on that, and just being funny — that's kind of where that stemmed from," she added of the idea for the commercial.
