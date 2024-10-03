or
Girls' Night Out! Hilary Duff and Nicole Richie Celebrate Their Birthdays Together With Dinner Date in Beverly Hills: Photos

Composite photo of Hilary Duff and Nicole Richie
Source: MEGA

Blonde besties Hilary Duff and Nicole Richie got dressed up for a GNO.

Oct. 3 2024, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

Hilary Duff and Nicole Richie had a festive girls' night out, as they celebrated their birthdays together on the night of Wednesday, October 2, at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills.

The occasion came shortly after their special days, as the actress turned 37 on September 28 and Richie turned 43 on September 21.

hilary duff nicole richie night out pics
Source: MEGA

In photos obtained by OK!, a few women can be seen holding gift bags and wrapped presents while alongside the two stars.

The Lizzie McGuire alum stood out in a long sleeveless colorful frock that featured several patterns, and she accessorized with a black blazer, pink purse and see-through heels.

The mom-of-four wore her blonde locks down in loose waves and added a few pieces of gold jewelry.

hilary duff nicole richie night out pics
Source: MEGA
Richie rocked a low-cut black vest, black wide-legged pants and black shoes.

She also kept her golden tresses down and added a few pieces of statement jewelry, such as a gold necklace with a big red pendant and a thick gold cuff bracelet.

hilary duff nicole richie night out
Source: MEGA
Duff actually dated Richie's husband, Joel Madden, from 2004 to 2006. The same year their relationship ended, he began seeing the reality star, whom he wed in 2010 and went on to welcome two children with.

However, it seems there was no drama in the situation, as Duff and Richie and still great pals.

hialry duff ni cole richie night out
Source: MEGA
On a 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live, the "Coming Clean" singer explained she has "a good relationship with" Richie's "whole family."

"I think people were blown away [by their friendship]. I don't know. We're neighbors. And we actually hang out all the time," she noted.

Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, 37, has also become pals with the musician, 45.

hilary duff nicole richie night out pics
Source: MEGA
Nights out on the town aren't as common these days as they once were for Duff, as she gave birth to her fourth child, daughter Townes, on May 3.

"Townes Meadow Bair 🧸 , now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those cheeks! I have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic," the actress gushed in an Instagram post. "We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty."

Duff and Koma also share daughters Banks, who will turn 4 on October 28, and Mae, 3.

In addition, the How I Met Your Father star has son Luca, 12, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

