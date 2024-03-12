Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Gets a Vasectomy Before They Welcome Their Third Child: 'It Was Better Than Going to the Dentist'
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are done having children!
On Monday, March 11, the musician revealed he went to get a vasectomy ahead of his wife giving birth to their third child together and Duff's fourth kid overall.
"It's vasectomy day!!!!!!" the dad-of-two, 36, captioned an Instagram Story post from the car.
Koma documented his day, showing himself in a hospital gown and revealing the doctor gave him Valium before the procedure.
Afterwards, he admitted the process "honestly wasn't that bad at all. Like better than going to the dentist for sure."
Before putting his clothes back on, the star took a mirror selfie in his underwear, writing, "10/10 would recommend."
Koma admitted he's been sober his entire life, so feeling "very high" was "cool."
"I've never had a drug in my life or drank, but after that Valium, I get it," he confessed. "I just want to do Valium all day. That feels so good. I've slept better than I have in years."
Duff's beau spent the rest of the day watching Love Is Blind and called the Disney Channel alum his "hot nurse."
As OK! reported, the blonde beauty, 36, announced her pregnancy in December 2023. The duo currently share daughters Banks and Mae, while Koma is a stepdad to Duff's son, Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.
Though fans were surprised by the actress' most recent pregnancy announcement, when asked in 2022 if she was done having kids, Duff admitted to Romper, "I don't think so."
"It’s psychotic, I know. We might be. I don’t know," the mother-of-three noted at the time. "I love being a parent with Matt.”
"I just love watching my kids form into their own individual unique selves," the How I Met Your Father star gushed to Shape last year. "I love my loud household with mayhem and the craziness and all the love and all the dirt. I love [parenting] with my husband."
"I love feeling like hugs and cuddles can make everything better," the "Coming Clean" singer continued. "I love the pressure of being like, ‘How the f--- are we going to make it through this day?’ And making it through the day and being like, ‘I don’t know how everyone is tucked in and fed and happy after all the things we’ve had to do today.’"