Hilary Duff Cuddles With Adorable Newborn Daughter Townes Less Than 1 Week After Giving Birth: Photo

The How I Met Your Father star shared black and white photos on Instagram of the tub birth last week.

"Townes Meadow Bair 🧸, now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those cheeks!" Duff gushed.

"I have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic," she continued. "We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty. 5/3/24@birthingrhythm @littleplumphoto,"