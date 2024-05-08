Hilary Duff Cuddles With Adorable Newborn Daughter Townes Less Than 1 Week After Giving Birth: Photo
Hilary Duff is in baby heaven!
A few days after giving birth to her fourth child, daughter Townes Meadow Bair, on Friday May 3, the actress snapped a selfie of the little one napping on her chest.
"Townsie gahh," the blonde beauty, 36, wrote alongside the Tuesday, May 7, Instagram Story upload.
The adorable tot — whose dad is Duff's husband, Matthew Koma — was clad in cute mermaid print footie pajamas.
That same day, Koma, 36, uploaded a sweet photo of their 5-year-old daughter, Banks, holding her little sister. The spouses also share daughter Mae, 3, while the Disney Channel alum has 12-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.
The How I Met Your Father star shared black and white photos on Instagram of the tub birth last week.
"Townes Meadow Bair 🧸, now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those cheeks!" Duff gushed.
"I have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic," she continued. "We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty. 5/3/24@birthingrhythm @littleplumphoto,"
Koma also posted on social media about the baby's arrival but added a dash of humor to his caption.
"My literal warrior goddess of a wife gave birth to our beautiful Townes Meadow Bair at home on 5/3/24," the musician wrote. "She’s happy, healthy, chunky and looks like nobody in our genetic pool so if anyone knows of @hilaryduff’s whereabouts roughly 9 months ago to date, please reach out for a cash reward."
As OK! reported, the couple decided that Townes would be their last child, so Koma had a vasectomy in March.
After the procedure, the dad-of-three insisted it "honestly wasn't that bad at all. Like better than going to the dentist for sure. 10/10 would recommend."
Koma also joked about taking the pain medication they gave him, admitting, "I've never had a drug in my life or drank, but after that Valium, I get it."
"I just want to do Valium all day. That feels so good," he said. "I've slept better than I have in years."
The "Coming Clean" crooner's pregnancy wasn't a surprise to the couple, as in 2022, she replied "I don't think so" when asked if they were done having children.
“It’s psychotic, I know. We might be,” she told Romper at the time. “I don’t know. I love being a parent with Matt.”