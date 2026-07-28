Hilary Duff Poses in Nothing But a Towel as She Gives Glimpse Inside Lucky Me Tour: Photo
July 28 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET
Hilary Duff is embracing every moment of life on the road.
The How I Met Your Father alum gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her latest Lucky Me tour stop by sharing a series of candid Instagram photos, including a playful mirror selfie where she posed wrapped in nothing but a fluffy white towel.
Standing in front of a bathroom mirror, Duff confidently snapped the hot photo with her phone in hand. Wearing her hair pulled back and little to no makeup, the actress and singer kept things effortlessly natural, letting her fresh-faced glow do all the talking.
The bathroom counter was lined with makeup bags, skincare products and other travel essentials, giving fans a relatable glimpse into her busy touring routine.
Family Time and Well-Deserved Relaxation
Duff's photo carousel also featured a sweet group selfie with her children, who smiled while wearing cozy white robes during what appeared to be a family spa day. The heartwarming moment showed how she's balancing life on tour with precious time alongside her kids.
Another clip showed the star soaking in a bathtub after a long day, taking a quiet moment to unwind.
“I'm in the bath. But I finally have some time to scroll TikTok, and I'm just seeing the comments about traffic. I was in that traffic last night, too. It was horrendous, and I'm sorry, even though it's not really my fault. It should not take you an hour to leave a concert,” she told fans who attended her Sunday, July 26, performance at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park.
Duff continued by expressing her appreciation for everyone who made the trip to see her perform.
“That was freaking brutal. But that's why I mean it when I say during the show, how appreciative I am that people just show up. It's a b---- to leave your house and to be like tired the next day.”
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A Tour Filled With Gratitude
Just weeks earlier, the 38-year-old singer sold out two nights of her biggest tour in more than a decade, bringing both her early hits and new music to enthusiastic crowds at Los Angeles' Kia Forum.
“I couldn’t ask for anything better,” Duff said just hours before her second sold-out Los Angeles performance.
Duff became emotional while performing in her hometown, telling fans how special the night was with her family in attendance.
“I’m home,” she told the cheering audience, adding that she had attended countless concerts at the Forum over the years.
Reflecting on Her Musical Journey
Ahead of her second Los Angeles show, Duff opened up about how rewarding the experience has been.
“Honestly, [the tour’s] just been joyful and fun and extremely rewarding. That’s not to say not a ton of work,” she told The Hollywood Reporter before taking the stage. “But what a summer.”
She also thanked the fans who have supported her since the beginning of her career.
“I’m so glad that girl was there for you,” she told the audience, explaining that the tour has become a healing experience for both her fans and herself.
“I’m a Libra, so I feel like naturally balance is something that I gravitate towards,” she told THR. “The show for me feels like a very big celebration that’s representative of my present self and celebrating an important part of my life, which is my past. When I first met everyone.”