Hilary Duff Poses in Nothing But a Towel as She Gives Glimpse Inside Lucky Me Tour: Photo

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Hilary Duff is embracing every moment of life on the road. The How I Met Your Father alum gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her latest Lucky Me tour stop by sharing a series of candid Instagram photos, including a playful mirror selfie where she posed wrapped in nothing but a fluffy white towel.

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Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram Hilary Duff shared a behind-the-scenes look at her Lucky Me tour, including a mirror selfie while wrapped in a white towel.

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Standing in front of a bathroom mirror, Duff confidently snapped the hot photo with her phone in hand. Wearing her hair pulled back and little to no makeup, the actress and singer kept things effortlessly natural, letting her fresh-faced glow do all the talking. The bathroom counter was lined with makeup bags, skincare products and other travel essentials, giving fans a relatable glimpse into her busy touring routine.

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Family Time and Well-Deserved Relaxation

Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram The actress and singer also posted family photos, showing her children joining her.

Duff's photo carousel also featured a sweet group selfie with her children, who smiled while wearing cozy white robes during what appeared to be a family spa day. The heartwarming moment showed how she's balancing life on tour with precious time alongside her kids. Another clip showed the star soaking in a bathtub after a long day, taking a quiet moment to unwind. “I'm in the bath. But I finally have some time to scroll TikTok, and I'm just seeing the comments about traffic. I was in that traffic last night, too. It was horrendous, and I'm sorry, even though it's not really my fault. It should not take you an hour to leave a concert,” she told fans who attended her Sunday, July 26, performance at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park. Duff continued by expressing her appreciation for everyone who made the trip to see her perform. “That was freaking brutal. But that's why I mean it when I say during the show, how appreciative I am that people just show up. It's a b---- to leave your house and to be like tired the next day.”

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A Tour Filled With Gratitude

Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram Hilary Duff addressed fans who experienced heavy traffic after her Tinley Park concert.

Just weeks earlier, the 38-year-old singer sold out two nights of her biggest tour in more than a decade, bringing both her early hits and new music to enthusiastic crowds at Los Angeles' Kia Forum. “I couldn’t ask for anything better,” Duff said just hours before her second sold-out Los Angeles performance. Duff became emotional while performing in her hometown, telling fans how special the night was with her family in attendance. “I’m home,” she told the cheering audience, adding that she had attended countless concerts at the Forum over the years.

Reflecting on Her Musical Journey

Source: MEGA The 38-year-old recently sold out two shows at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, marking the biggest tour of her career in more than a decade.