COUPLES Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Spanks Actor During Mediterranean Getaway Source: Mega Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti packed on the PDA during a sun-soaked Mediterranean yacht trip. OK! Staff Aug. 20 2025, Published 9:33 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, are proving their relationship is still going strong, despite a 23-year age difference. The Oscar-winning actor, 50, and the stunning model, 27, enjoyed a sun-soaked holiday aboard a yacht in the Mediterranean, with photos shared by a news outlet on Saturday, August 16. The snaps show a bikini-clad Ceretti and a shirtless DiCaprio lounging on the ship, packing on the public displays of affection. In one playful moment, the Italian beauty even spanked the actor as they shared sweet kisses.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Photographers spotted Vittoria Ceretti playfully spanking Leonardo DiCaprio.

Article continues below advertisement

Since beginning their romance in summer 2023, the couple has mostly kept their relationship low-key. Ceretti opened up about their connection in an April cover story for Vogue France, revealing their first meeting in Milan. However, she emphasized her desire to keep their romance private. "As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' — or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying," Ceretti explained. "Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want because of the labels people need to stick on you."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Vittoria Ceretti prefers keeping her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio private.

Article continues below advertisement

Ceretti added, "It's something you learn. If what you're experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there's no reason to be alarmed. Because love protects and gives confidence." DiCaprio was reported to be "smitten" with Ceretti. "Vittoria is all he thinks about," the source revealed. She even celebrated DiCaprio's milestone 50th birthday in November 2024. "[They] have a lot of respect for each other," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "They both travel a lot for work and are very supportive of each other's careers."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Leonardo DiCaprio is smitten with his girlfriend, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite their strong bond, a second source indicated that DiCaprio isn't currently considering marriage. "He just doesn't see the point in settling down," the insider stated. However, a source hinted that DiCaprio may have found something special with Ceretti. "They are in love," the source disclosed to Us Weekly. "Leo was clearly very proud to be showing Vittoria off and letting everyone see how happy they are together."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Leonardo DiCaprio proudly showed off his romance with Vittoria Ceretti during their trip.