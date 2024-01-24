Hillary Clinton Faces Backlash for Comparing Her 2016 Election Loss to 'Barbie' Being Snubbed at the Oscars
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton found herself in some hot water earlier this week when she took to social media and shared her condolences regarding the Barbie movie's Oscars snubs.
Barbie, the beloved toy-based box office hit, received a total of eight Academy Award nominations on Tuesday, January 23.
The film made history by being the first billion-dollar movie solely directed by a woman. However, the announcement of the Oscar nominations left many fans disappointed, particularly when it came to the oversight of director Greta Gerwig and leading actress Margot Robbie.
Clinton drew a connection between her own loss in the 2016 presidential election and the Barbie snub, writing on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, "Greta & Margot, while it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You're both so much more than Kenough. #HillaryBarbie."
The use of the made-up word "Kenough" was in reference to a key moment in the Barbie movie, where Ken realizes that he is more than just an accessory to Barbie.
Clinton famously won the popular vote by a margin of 2.9 million but lost to Donald Trump in the electoral college. Her loss will go down in history as having the largest popular vote margin for any losing presidential candidate in U.S.
However, Clinton's Barbie statement backfired "spectacularly," according to digital publication Indy500.
The Democrat's post was shared over 18,000 times on X with several users calling her out for the comparison.
One user wrote, "Hillary Clinton is trying to make Barbie about herself. The narcissism is astonishing."
Another user commented under the post saying, "Margot really should've visited Wisconsin."
A third person pointed out, "As a reminder, Lily Gladstone is the first Native American woman to be nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars. She is nominated for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon and recently received a Golden Globe, making her the first indigenous actor to receive it. But I guess Hillary can't relate since Lily isn't a blonde white woman."
Barbie received eight Oscar nominations, including the major award at the ceremony, Best Picture. Ryan Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, America Ferrera was nominated for Best Supporting Actress and the film was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Song, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.
Hours after the nominations were announced, Gosling addressed the drama, stating. "There is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film."