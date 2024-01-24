Hillary Clinton Faces Backlash for Comparing Her 2016 Election Loss to 'Barbie' Being Snubbed at the Oscars

Barbie, the beloved toy-based box office hit, received a total of eight Academy Award nominations on Tuesday, January 23.

The film made history by being the first billion-dollar movie solely directed by a woman. However, the announcement of the Oscar nominations left many fans disappointed, particularly when it came to the oversight of director Greta Gerwig and leading actress Margot Robbie.

Clinton drew a connection between her own loss in the 2016 presidential election and the Barbie snub, writing on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, "Greta & Margot, while it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You're both so much more than Kenough. #HillaryBarbie."