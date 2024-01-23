'Barbie' Fans Outraged Over Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscar Snubs: 'Patriarchy in a Nutshell'
Movie fans are outraged — and confused — as to why Barbie lead Margot Robbie and the hit film's director, Greta Gerwig, didn't receive nominations for this year's Oscars.
The nominees for every category were announced on the morning of Tuesday, January 23.
Meanwhile, Robbie's counterpart Ryan Gosling received a nod for Best Supporting Actor and America Ferrera is up for Best Supporting Actress.
The reveal sent social media into a frenzy, with one person writing on X, the platform formerly named Twitter, "America Ferrera in but Margot Robbie out is genuinely one of the weirdest acting decisions related to one movie that I can remember."
"They really just snubbed Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie for Barbie while nominating Ryan Gosling for playing Ken. Patriarchy in a nutshell," declared another fan, while a third noted, "Ryan getting a nomination but Margot didn’t just proves the entire plot of Barbie."
"Ryan Gosling getting a nomination and Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig NOT getting nominations feels like something happening in the Barbie movie to further illustrate the point of the Barbie movie," an additional moviegoer stated.
On the other hand, Gerwig and Robbie both received nods at the 2024 Golden Globes, though they both lost — however, the movie did win the brand new Cinematic and Box Office Achievement honor after grossing more than $1 billion.
The popular flick resonated with fans of all ages given that behind the pink and stylish facade, Gerwig noted "it most certainly is a feminist film."
"But it’s feminist in a way that includes everyone; it’s a ‘rising tide lifts all boats’ version of it," she explained in a 2023 interview. "I think some people hear the word ‘feminist’ and think that means it doesn't mean men…And I’m like, anyone who believes that men and women should be equal is feminist."
“If you look at ‘Barbie Land’ from the beginning…the Barbies are on top and the Kens are kinda disregarded…that’s not equal," the mom-of-two pointed out. "So, whatever the opposite of misogynist is actually what Barbie is. Toward the end when they balance things out..then it might be feminist."
"Little girls playing dress-up where they put on everything — the tutu and the tiara and the boa, and the gloves, and the bag and the cowboy boots and they have sparkles…so many ideas — and then there’s this moment when they just…start wanting to disappear," the screenwriter said of the scrutiny and pressures females face as they age.
Gerwig stated that she wants Barbie to demonstrate "that ability for a woman to look at another woman and say ‘you’re good enough.’"