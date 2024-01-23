2024 Oscar Nominations: The Most Shocking Snubs and Surprises
Awards season is in full swing, and on Tuesday, January 23, Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the Academy's list of nominations ahead of the Oscars, which will air on March 10.
While there were amazing people nominated, including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, there were also some snubs and surprises.
Oppenheimer and Poor Things got the highest number of nominations, both with 11.
However, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were left off the nominees for Best Actress and Director, respectively.
There's goods news, though, as America Ferrera, who received rave reviews for playing Gloria, a Mattel employee who helps Barbie in the real world, is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Barbie.
Charles Melton, who starred alongside Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman in May December, was also snubbed, in addition to Moore, who didn't get nominated for Best Supporting Actress.
May December did get nominated for Best Original Screenplay, though.
Sterling K. Brown was surprisingly nominated for Best Supporting Actor in American Fiction, while Fantasia Barrino didn't get nominated for Best Actress in The Color Purple.
Leonardo DiCaprio, who typically is always nominated, also got snubbed for Best Actor in Killers of the Flower Moon.
Greta Lee was not nominated for her role in Past Lives.
Even though Barbie got shut out of a bunch of critical nominations, a sequel might not be out of the question.
“I mean, at the moment we are at zero,” Gerwig previously told Entertainment Tonight when asked about the rumors.
“Life is long,” she added. “You never know.”
For her part, the blonde beauty, who produced the film and starred as the titular character, said the cast and crew "put everything into this one."
“We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something,” Robbie said. “Greta put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next.”
The ladies did take home a trophy for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement at the 2024 Golden Globes, making them the first-ever winner in the category.
"I would like to dedicate this to every single person on the planet who dressed up and went to the greatest place on earth, the movie theaters," Robbie gushed, as Gerwig added, "Thank you, and thank you to everybody. All the Barbies and Kens in front of and behind the screen. It was the greatest, most joyful show of craftsmanship and passion I've ever seen."
The 2024 Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday, March 10.