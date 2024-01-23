2024 Oscar Nominations: The Most Shocking Snubs and Surprises

Awards season is in full swing, and on Tuesday, January 23, Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the Academy's list of nominations ahead of the Oscars, which will air on March 10.

While there were amazing people nominated, including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, there were also some snubs and surprises.

Oppenheimer and Poor Things got the highest number of nominations, both with 11.

However, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were left off the nominees for Best Actress and Director, respectively.