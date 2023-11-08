OK Magazine
The View's Joy Behar Believes Hillary Clinton 'Won' in 2016: 'I Don't Like the Electoral College'

By:

Nov. 8 2023, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

During a recent episode of 'The View' featuring former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, co-host Joy Behar revealed that she still doesn't believe Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016.

Joe Behar believes Hilary Clinton beat Donald Trump in 2016.

"I can't personally believe that this loser has so many people who still think he could make a decent president. He's been criminally charged with 91 counts," she said. "I mean, he basically has one foot in jail and the other on a banana peel, this guy. And they still say, 'oh we still like him.'"

She then turned to Clinton to ask what she thought about that.

The former Democratic presidential nominee answered, "I don't know Joy, didn't you just write a play about this?"

Behar chimed in again to tell the crowd, "By the way, Mrs. Clinton did win the popular vote." She then told her guest, "I continue to believe that you won, I don't care what they say."

Behar to Clinton: 'I continue to believe that you won, I don't care what they say.'

After a commercial break, Behar opened with a follow-up to her earlier comments, clarifying, "I don't want the impression to be made that I didn't accept the results that led the Trump administration to win — but I don't like the electoral college."

"You won the popular vote, he won the electoral college, " she explained. "And that's the thing that needs to be addressed because it's not one person/one vote."

Hilary Clinton won the popular vote by millions of people.

A clip of Behar's comments was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several users began to call the host an "election denier."

One Trump supporter wrote, "Why is it okay for her to deny an election but no one else?" Another commented, "She's a threat to democracy! Just one step away from insurrection 😏."

A third said, "Just because someone won the 'popular vote' doesn't mean that they're the better choice."

Trump currently faces charges for his involvement surrounding the January 6 riots where hundreds of his supporters stormed the Capitol building to reverse the election results.

The ex-prez has denied any wrongdoing and stands by his belief that he won, not just the electoral college, but the popular vote as well.

As OK! previously reported, in an earlier interview with Rachel Maddow, Clinton commented, “I hope that we won’t have accountability just for Donald Trump and if there are others named in these indictments along with him for their behavior, but we will also have accountability for a political party that has just thrown in with all the lies and the divisiveness and the lack of any conscience about what has been done to the country."

