The View's Joy Behar Believes Hillary Clinton 'Won' in 2016: 'I Don't Like the Electoral College'

"I can't personally believe that this loser has so many people who still think he could make a decent president. He's been criminally charged with 91 counts," she said. "I mean, he basically has one foot in jail and the other on a banana peel, this guy. And they still say, 'oh we still like him.'"

She then turned to Clinton to ask what she thought about that.

The former Democratic presidential nominee answered, "I don't know Joy, didn't you just write a play about this?"

Behar chimed in again to tell the crowd, "By the way, Mrs. Clinton did win the popular vote." She then told her guest, "I continue to believe that you won, I don't care what they say."