Hillary Clinton May Be Held in 'Criminal Contempt of Congress' After Refusing to Show Up for Jeffrey Epstein Deposition

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton were subpoenaed.

Jan. 14 2026, Updated 12:15 p.m. ET

The House Oversight Committee plans to hold Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress.

The announcement came on the morning of Wednesday, January 14, as she failed to appear for her deposition as part of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Chairman James Comer shared the update one day after they revealed they would also be seeking to hold Bill Clinton in contempt since he didn't show up to his own scheduled meeting on January 13.

James Comer said, 'We’re going to hold both Clintons in criminal contempt of Congress' after they failed to show up for their depositions in relation to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

"We’re going to hold both Clintons in criminal contempt of Congress," Comer declared. "The Oversight Committee will vote on both contempt measures next Wednesday and then go bring them to the House floor."

He claimed they "bent over backwards" negotiating with the married couple's attorneys over the past several months.

The Clintons Called the Subpoenas 'Invalid'

Bill and Hillary Clinton previously labeled the the subpoenas 'invalid and legally unenforceable.'

The Clintons not showing up doesn't come as much of a surprise, as they had previously written a legal letter to state they won't be testifying, calling the subpoenas "invalid and legally unenforceable."

"Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences," the couple penned. "For us, now is that time."

They even predicted that the committee would try to hold them in contempt, stating, "you will say it is not our decision to make. But we have made it. Now you have to make yours."

The duo also highlighted how they have already given statements the same way other subpoenaed individuals did and were approved for.

Why the Subpoenas Could Be Rendered 'Unenforcable'

The Clintons said their decision stems from wanting 'to fight for this country's principles.'

In a separate letter to James, the Clintons' lawyers, Ashley Callen and David E. Kendall, said the subpoenas were "invalid and legally unenforceable" because they are "untethered to a valid legislative purpose, unwarranted because they do not seek pertinent information, and an unprecedented infringement on the separation of powers."

Bill Clinton Appears in the Epstein Files

Bill Clinton, who has been pictured with Jeffrey Epstein numerous times, has not been implicated in the financier's crimes.

While the mom-of-one was not mentioned in the Epstein files, Bill's name and photographs were.

As OK! reported, as part of the investigation into the s-- trafficker's crimes, the Department of Justice released hundreds of documents the Epstein estate was in possession of.

One shocking image showed Bill swimming with Epstein's co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, while others caught the former president socializing with the financier himself.

The ex-president has not been implicated in any of Epstein's crimes. The two were once friends, but in an exposed 2016 email, the pedophile vaguely shared of their falling out, "I stopped talking to Clinton when he swore, with whole hearted conviction, that he had done something. He had forgotten that he also swore the exact opposite to me only weeks before."

