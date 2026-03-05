Hillary Clinton Doesn’t Dispute Claim Jeffrey Epstein Said She Was 'Prettier in Person'
March 5 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
During a closed-door deposition on February 26, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reportedly reacted with humor when confronted with a 2011 email allegedly from deceased convicted child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein that stated she was "much prettier in person.”
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) asked her about the remark during the hearing.
Instead of objecting, the 78-year-old Clinton smirked, shrugged, and replied, "I'm not going to object to that," and later added, "I'll take it if I can get it."
'Not That You're Not Pretty'
Off camera, one of the former first lady’s legal reps was heard saying, “Can we see the documents? We don’t think the document says that.” He then turned to Clinton and said, “Not that you’re not pretty.”
Clinton was testifying under oath regarding her knowledge of Epstein's network. She maintained she "never met" Epstein, never flew on his plane and never visited his private island or homes.
Fact-checkers from Snopes later clarified that while the email containing the quote is real, it was not sent by Epstein himself but was instead incorrectly attributed to him by lawmakers during the questioning.
'I'm Done With This!'
The same deposition was briefly halted when Clinton's lawyer discovered that Boebert had leaked an unauthorized photo from the session, leading Clinton to temporarily storm out while exclaiming, "I'm done with this!"
In her fiery opening statement, she emphasized how the focus should be on the deceased convicted child abuser’s horrific crimes and not on people like her who had peripheral interactions, if any, with him and his associates.
“If you are new to this issue, let me tell you: Jeffrey Epstein was a heinous individual, but he’s far from alone,” she said.
- The Most Controversial Details From Bill Clinton's Epstein Deposition — From His First Meeting With Jeffrey Epstein to the Infamous Hot Tub Photo
- Bill Clinton Laughs and Smiles While Looking at Photos During Jeffrey Epstein Deposition Before His Lawyer Snatches Them Away: Watch
- Bill Clinton Grilled About Infamous Photos of Him in Hot Tub With Unidentified Woman
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'I Did Nothing Wrong'
“This is not a one-off tabloid sensation or a political scandal. It’s a global scourge with an unimaginable human toll,” Clinton explained.
The following day, former President Bill Clinton testified for over six hours about his association with Jeffrey and said he "did nothing wrong" and had "no knowledge" of Jeffrey's criminal activities.
Former President Bill Clinton Was Questioned About This Steamy Photo
The 42nd president claimed that if he had known of the crimes, he would have "turned him in myself.”
He was also questioned about a photograph released in late 2025 showing him in a pool/hot tub with an unidentified woman.
The former POTUS testified it was likely taken during a stopover in Brunei at the invitation of the Sultan and denied any sexual activity or knowing the woman's identity.