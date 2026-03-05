or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Hillary Clinton
OK LogoNEWS

Hillary Clinton Doesn’t Dispute Claim Jeffrey Epstein Said She Was 'Prettier in Person'

Photo of Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

In a rare moment of levity, Hillary Clinton laughed at a Jeffrey Epstein-related email complementing her looks.

March 5 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

During a closed-door deposition on February 26, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reportedly reacted with humor when confronted with a 2011 email allegedly from deceased convicted child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein that stated she was "much prettier in person.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) asked her about the remark during the hearing.

Instead of objecting, the 78-year-old Clinton smirked, shrugged, and replied, "I'm not going to object to that," and later added, "I'll take it if I can get it."

Article continues below advertisement

'Not That You're Not Pretty'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of The quote about Hillary Clinton being prettier in person was real, but it wasn't from Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

The quote about Hillary Clinton being prettier in person was real, but it wasn't from Jeffrey Epstein.

Off camera, one of the former first lady’s legal reps was heard saying, “Can we see the documents? We don’t think the document says that.” He then turned to Clinton and said, “Not that you’re not pretty.”

Clinton was testifying under oath regarding her knowledge of Epstein's network. She maintained she "never met" Epstein, never flew on his plane and never visited his private island or homes.

Fact-checkers from Snopes later clarified that while the email containing the quote is real, it was not sent by Epstein himself but was instead incorrectly attributed to him by lawmakers during the questioning.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Done With This!'

Image of Despite the brief levity, the deposition was halted when Hillary Clinton left the room over a leaked photo.
Source: MEGA

Despite the brief levity, the deposition was halted when Hillary Clinton left the room over a leaked photo.

The same deposition was briefly halted when Clinton's lawyer discovered that Boebert had leaked an unauthorized photo from the session, leading Clinton to temporarily storm out while exclaiming, "I'm done with this!"

In her fiery opening statement, she emphasized how the focus should be on the deceased convicted child abuser’s horrific crimes and not on people like her who had peripheral interactions, if any, with him and his associates.

“If you are new to this issue, let me tell you: Jeffrey Epstein was a heinous individual, but he’s far from alone,” she said.

MORE ON:
Hillary Clinton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'I Did Nothing Wrong'

Image of Following her heated testimony, Hillary Clinton's husband was in the same hot seat.
Source: MEGA

Following her heated testimony, Hillary Clinton's husband was in the same hot seat.

“This is not a one-off tabloid sensation or a political scandal. It’s a global scourge with an unimaginable human toll,” Clinton explained.

The following day, former President Bill Clinton testified for over six hours about his association with Jeffrey and said he "did nothing wrong" and had "no knowledge" of Jeffrey's criminal activities.

Former President Bill Clinton Was Questioned About This Steamy Photo

Image of Former President Bill Clinton denied any wrongdoing and had no idea who was in the hot tub with him.
Source: MEGA

Former President Bill Clinton denied any wrongdoing and had no idea who was in the hot tub with him.

The 42nd president claimed that if he had known of the crimes, he would have "turned him in myself.”

He was also questioned about a photograph released in late 2025 showing him in a pool/hot tub with an unidentified woman.

The former POTUS testified it was likely taken during a stopover in Brunei at the invitation of the Sultan and denied any sexual activity or knowing the woman's identity.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.