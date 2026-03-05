Hillary Clinton Doesn’t Dispute Claim Jeffrey Epstein Said She Was 'Prettier in Person'

Article continues below advertisement

During a closed-door deposition on February 26, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reportedly reacted with humor when confronted with a 2011 email allegedly from deceased convicted child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein that stated she was "much prettier in person.” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) asked her about the remark during the hearing. Instead of objecting, the 78-year-old Clinton smirked, shrugged, and replied, "I'm not going to object to that," and later added, "I'll take it if I can get it."

'Not That You're Not Pretty'

Source: MEGA The quote about Hillary Clinton being prettier in person was real, but it wasn't from Jeffrey Epstein.

Off camera, one of the former first lady’s legal reps was heard saying, “Can we see the documents? We don’t think the document says that.” He then turned to Clinton and said, “Not that you’re not pretty.” Clinton was testifying under oath regarding her knowledge of Epstein's network. She maintained she "never met" Epstein, never flew on his plane and never visited his private island or homes. Fact-checkers from Snopes later clarified that while the email containing the quote is real, it was not sent by Epstein himself but was instead incorrectly attributed to him by lawmakers during the questioning.

'I'm Done With This!'

Source: MEGA Despite the brief levity, the deposition was halted when Hillary Clinton left the room over a leaked photo.

The same deposition was briefly halted when Clinton's lawyer discovered that Boebert had leaked an unauthorized photo from the session, leading Clinton to temporarily storm out while exclaiming, "I'm done with this!" In her fiery opening statement, she emphasized how the focus should be on the deceased convicted child abuser’s horrific crimes and not on people like her who had peripheral interactions, if any, with him and his associates. “If you are new to this issue, let me tell you: Jeffrey Epstein was a heinous individual, but he’s far from alone,” she said.

'I Did Nothing Wrong'

Source: MEGA Following her heated testimony, Hillary Clinton's husband was in the same hot seat.

“This is not a one-off tabloid sensation or a political scandal. It’s a global scourge with an unimaginable human toll,” Clinton explained. The following day, former President Bill Clinton testified for over six hours about his association with Jeffrey and said he "did nothing wrong" and had "no knowledge" of Jeffrey's criminal activities.

