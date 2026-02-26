'Furious' Hillary Clinton Tears Apart Trump Administration During Heated Epstein Files Testimony: 'Why the Cover-Up?'

Article continues below advertisement

Hillary Clinton did not hold back while testifying before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee during a closed-door hearing on Thursday, February 26. The former Secretary of State tore apart the Trump administration in a scathing opening statement while also criticizing the committee for forcing her and husband Bill Clinton to speak under oath about their past connections to Jeffrey Epstein and not making President Donald Trump do the same. Hillary began by denying ever meeting Epstein in the first place, insisting: "I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island home or offices."

Source: MEGA Hillary Clinton questioned why Donald Trump wasn't forced to testify about the Epstein files.

The former first lady accused the House Oversight Committee of homing in on the Clintons in an effort to "distract attention" away from Trump and the "heinous" allegations made against him in the Epstein files. "[Y]ou have compelled me to testify, fully aware that I have no knowledge that would assist your investigation. in order to distract attention from President Trump's actions and cover them up despite legitimate calls for answers," she declared.

'Who Is Being Protected?'

Source: MEGA Bill and Hillary Clinton insist they had no knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking scheme.

She continued, "If this committee is serious about learning the truth about Epstein's trafficking crimes, it would not rely on press gaggles to get answers from our current president on his involvement; it would ask him directly under oath about the tens of thousands of times he shows up in the Epstein files." "If the majority was serious, it would not take time on fishing expeditions," Hillary questioned. "There is too much that needs to be done. What is being held back? Who is being protected? And why the cover-up?"

Hillary Clinton Claims Combatting Human Trafficking 'Not a Priority' in Trump White House

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has denied any wrongdoing in connection to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

Elsewhere in her opening statement, Hillary noted: "Infuriatingly, the Trump Administration gutted the Trafficking in Persons Office at the State Department, cutting more than 70 percent of the career civil and foreign service experts who worked so hard to prevent trafficking crimes. The annual trafficking report, required by law, was delayed for months." "The message from the Trump Administration to the American people and the world could not be cleared: combatting human trafficking is no longer an American priority under the Trump White House," she snubbed.

Hillary Clinton 'Furious' on Behalf of Epstein Survivors

Source: MEGA Hillary Clinton said her heart 'breaks' on behalf of Epstein survivors.