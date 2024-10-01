Hillary Clinton Says President Joe Biden 'Couldn't Recover' From 'Disastrous' Debate Against Donald Trump
Hillary Clinton praised President Joe Biden for doing the right thing and dropping out of the 2024 race.
“I was with him a week before that disastrous debate, and I saw no reason why he should have stepped down. But once that debate happened, he could not recover. And he did the right thing. It was a selfless, patriotic act for him to step down and endorse his vice president," the politician, 76, said while speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today program.
Clinton went on to gush over VP Kamala Harris, who is running for president, saying she has "performed flawlessly" in the race so far.
As OK! previously reported, people were nervous about Biden's mental fitness after the debate against Donald Trump, 78, took place in June.
A few weeks later, Biden announced he was no longer in the race.
"Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today," he wrote in July. "I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world."
As OK! previously reported, Clinton said Biden's age was a factor, and she was even nervous about him being in the White House for another four years. “I talked to people in the White House all the time, and you know, they know it’s an issue, but as I like to say, ‘look, it’s a legitimate issue,’” she said earlier this year. “It’s a legitimate issue for [ex-President Donald] Trump who’s only three years younger, right? So it’s an issue.”
However, it seems like there's no bad blood, as the president gushed over Clinton in New York City in late September.
“Hillary, I want to thank you — and I maybe shouldn’t do this publicly — but thank you personally for the way you have helped me, the way you’ve spoken up for me with such passion. I can’t tell you — you can ask Jill. Anyway, I love you.”