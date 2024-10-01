Hillary Clinton Says President Joe Biden 'Couldn't Recover' From 'Disastrous' Debate Against Donald Trump

Hillary Clinton praised President Joe Biden for doing the right thing and dropping out of the 2024 race.

“I was with him a week before that disastrous debate, and I saw no reason why he should have stepped down. But once that debate happened, he could not recover. And he did the right thing. It was a selfless, patriotic act for him to step down and endorse his vice president," the politician, 76, said while speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today program.