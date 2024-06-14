'Narcissistic' Donald Trump Mocked for Saying He Will Purposefully Lose the First Presidential Debate to Joe Biden: 'He Knows He's Going to Get Destroyed'
Donald Trump's latest remarks about the upcoming 2024 presidential debate had some people scratching their heads.
During an interview with Steve Gruber, Trump, 78, claimed he might let Biden, 81, win the event, as he wants to make sure the president doesn't get removed from the Democratic ticket.
“Well, you know, interestingly, they’ve done polling, and I do better against almost everybody,” said Trump.
“And so they don’t want to take him off,” he continued. “Maybe I’m better off losing the debate. I’ll make sure he stays. I’ll lose the debate on purpose. Maybe I’ll do something like that.”
Of course, people couldn't help but make fun of Trump's remarks.
One person wrote, "Clearly a narcissist would decide to lose a presidential debate on purpose. I think we can state with a high degree of confidence that Trump will do whatever he can to skip the debates," while another added, "Trump getting the excuses in early and the Maga camp will buy it."
A third person added, "Trump says he might lose the debate on purpose to keep Biden in the race. He says no matter how bad Biden does they will see he did a great job. I suspect Trump knows he is going to get destroyed in the debate and is already making his excuses. Biden is going to show him whose brain is jelly and who is too demented to be president. I will truly be surprised if Trump does not find an excuse to bail on this debate."
"Why would Trump want to lose the debate on purpose? He is going to lose and if he says it’s on purpose, another reason he is NOT fit to be president," a fourth person asked.
As OK! previously reported, Biden and Trump, who both ran for president in the 2020 election, will be facing off again on June 27.
After the event was confirmed, Trump tried to push a third debate.
“Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that I hereby accept debating Crooked Joe Biden on FoxNews. The date will be Wednesday, October 2nd. The Hosts will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on May 15.
Biden's team didn't appreciate his remarks, as they clapped back in a statement of their own.
“Donald Trump has a long history of playing games with debates: complaining about the rules, breaking those rules, pulling out at the last minute, or not showing up at all—which he’s done repeatedly in all three cycles he’s run for president,” said Biden’s reelection campaign chair, Jen O’Malley Dillon.
“President Biden made his terms clear for two one-on-one debates, and Donald Trump accepted those terms. No more games. No more chaos, no more debate about debates. We’ll see Donald Trump on June 27th in Atlanta — if he shows up,” Dillion added.