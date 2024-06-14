OK Magazine
'Narcissistic' Donald Trump Mocked for Saying He Will Purposefully Lose the First Presidential Debate to Joe Biden: 'He Knows He's Going to Get Destroyed'

Jun. 14 2024

Donald Trump's latest remarks about the upcoming 2024 presidential debate had some people scratching their heads.

During an interview with Steve Gruber, Trump, 78, claimed he might let Biden, 81, win the event, as he wants to make sure the president doesn't get removed from the Democratic ticket.

“Well, you know, interestingly, they’ve done polling, and I do better against almost everybody,” said Trump.

“And so they don’t want to take him off,” he continued. “Maybe I’m better off losing the debate. I’ll make sure he stays. I’ll lose the debate on purpose. Maybe I’ll do something like that.”

donald trump lose joe biden debate
Source: mega

Donald Trump claimed he's going to lose the first debate on purpose.

Of course, people couldn't help but make fun of Trump's remarks.

One person wrote, "Clearly a narcissist would decide to lose a presidential debate on purpose. I think we can state with a high degree of confidence that Trump will do whatever he can to skip the debates," while another added, "Trump getting the excuses in early and the Maga camp will buy it."

donald trump lose joe biden debate
Source: mega

Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off on June 27.

A third person added, "Trump says he might lose the debate on purpose to keep Biden in the race. He says no matter how bad Biden does they will see he did a great job. I suspect Trump knows he is going to get destroyed in the debate and is already making his excuses. Biden is going to show him whose brain is jelly and who is too demented to be president. I will truly be surprised if Trump does not find an excuse to bail on this debate."

donald trump lose joe biden debate
Source: mega

Joe Biden and Donald Trump will debate twice before the 2024 election.

"Why would Trump want to lose the debate on purpose? He is going to lose and if he says it’s on purpose, another reason he is NOT fit to be president," a fourth person asked.

donald trump lose joe biden debate
Source: mega

Donald Trump skipped out on prior debates this year.

As OK! previously reported, Biden and Trump, who both ran for president in the 2020 election, will be facing off again on June 27.

After the event was confirmed, Trump tried to push a third debate.

“Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that I hereby accept debating Crooked Joe Biden on FoxNews. The date will be Wednesday, October 2nd. The Hosts will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on May 15.

Biden's team didn't appreciate his remarks, as they clapped back in a statement of their own.

“Donald Trump has a long history of playing games with debates: complaining about the rules, breaking those rules, pulling out at the last minute, or not showing up at all—which he’s done repeatedly in all three cycles he’s run for president,” said Biden’s reelection campaign chair, Jen O’Malley Dillon.

“President Biden made his terms clear for two one-on-one debates, and Donald Trump accepted those terms. No more games. No more chaos, no more debate about debates. We’ll see Donald Trump on June 27th in Atlanta — if he shows up,” Dillion added.

More From OK! Magazine

