Donald Trump Melts Down and Demands 'Crooked Joe Biden Take a Cognitive Test' to 'Find Out Why He Makes Such Terrible Decisions'
Donald Trump is outraged after President Joe Biden's annual physical exam excluded a component regarding his mental fitness.
"Crooked Joe Biden must take a Cognitive Test. Maybe that way we would be able to find out why he makes such terrible decisions. I took two of them, and ACED them both (no mistakes!). All Presidents, or people wanting to become President, should mandatorily take this test!" the 77-year-old wrote on Truth Social.
On Wednesday, February 28, Dr. Kevin O'Connor confirmed the president, 81, is in good physical health after he conducted the exam at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, adding he is an "active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."
The president's test didn't include a cognitive test because according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, he "doesn't need" one.
"He passes a cognitive test every day," Jean-Pierre added.
Trump and Biden, who are both running for president, have made gaffes and slip-ups as of late.
Biden even slammed Trump for seemingly messing up his wife's name during a recent speech when he chatted with Seth Meyers on his talk show in late February.
“All jokes aside, according to recent polling, this is a real concern for American voters,” the host asked about Biden's age. “How do you address that concern going forward as you come up to the 2024 election?”
"You got to take a look at the other guy. He's about as old as I am, but he can't remember his wife's name, number one. Number two, it's about how old your ideas are," Biden, 81, told Meyers, referring to how the businessman seemingly called his wife, Melania Trump, "Mercedes" during a recent speech. (Some people think Trump was referring to Mercedes Schlapp, who is the wife of CPAC founder Matt Schlapp.)
Biden continued to stress that Trump cannot take office again.
"This is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us back on Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that are 50, 60 years — they've been solid American positions," Biden said.
"And I really mean this sincerely. They, I think it’s about, about the future and everything, every single thing we’ve done, I think we’ve got some good things done everything. And they told us we couldn’t get them done because things were so divided. And, but I think everything’s everything we’ve gotten done. He’s just finally stated he wants to do away with you, gets elected. And I really think his views on where to take America are older and and anyway, I know I gave," he continued of his legacy.