Donald Trump Melts Down and Demands 'Crooked Joe Biden Take a Cognitive Test' to 'Find Out Why He Makes Such Terrible Decisions'

“All jokes aside, according to recent polling, this is a real concern for American voters,” the host asked about Biden's age. “How do you address that concern going forward as you come up to the 2024 election?”

"You got to take a look at the other guy. He's about as old as I am, but he can't remember his wife's name, number one. Number two, it's about how old your ideas are," Biden, 81, told Meyers, referring to how the businessman seemingly called his wife, Melania Trump, "Mercedes" during a recent speech. (Some people think Trump was referring to Mercedes Schlapp, who is the wife of CPAC founder Matt Schlapp.)