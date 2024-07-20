Joe Biden 'Seething' at Nancy Pelosi as Some of Her Key Allies Insist President Should Drop Out of the 2024 Presidential Race
The Democrats are fighting!
According to CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins, President Joe Biden, 81, is unhappy with Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi after her allies called for him to drop out of the 2024 presidential election.
During the Friday, July 19 edition of The Source, Collins reported on how the father-of-four felt after learning Pelosi suggested the party have a process to choose a potential new nominee.
"Tonight, President Biden is in isolation as he's fighting off symptoms from Covid-19," she stated. "But he's also an isolation in the figurative sense as he is now fighting off new calls from his own party to get out of the 2024 race."
“The party that Biden has devoted his life to is unleashing a new and really public effort to push him out of challenging Donald Trump for the White House. A slew of House Democrats have joined two more prominent Democratic senators tonight in calling for Biden to step aside,” Collins explained.
“All of it, we are told has President Biden seething tonight with much of his anger directed at Nancy Pelosi. That’s because some of the names that are calling for him to drop out of the race or her close allies and in the view from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, tonight where President Biden finds himself,” she revealed of the commander-in-chief, who has raised concerns about whether he can beat rival Donald Trump following his disastrous debate performance.
- Joe Biden's Family Discusses Potential Exit Plan From 2024 Presidential Race Amid Mounting Pressure to Drop Out: Report
- President Joe Biden 'Receptive' to Dropping Out of 2024 Race Amid Concerns About His Health, CNN Correspondent Claims
- Barack Obama Urging Joe Biden to Drop Out of 2024 Presidential Race Behind His Back Amid Sinking Poll Numbers: Report
On Friday, Pelosi’s ally Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) called on Biden to drop out of the race, citing how he was on a “trajectory to lose.”
“In a meeting with fellow California Democrats last week, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi stressed the need for an open process to choose the party’s next nominee if President Joe Biden steps aside, in an effort to avoid the appearance of a Kamala Harris coronation,” the outlet shared.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“The discussion in that meeting of the California delegation, which includes 40 members, took place in the Capitol on July 10, at least partly focused on the complicated next steps for the Democratic Party if Biden left the ticket. And they specifically talked about the potential political downsides of party elites quickly crowning the vice president as the next nominee, according to four people familiar with the discussion, granted anonymity to discuss private conversations,” they explained.
Politico reported on Pelosi was open to selecting a candidate to replace Biden if he was to step down.