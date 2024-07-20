OK Magazine
Joe Biden 'Seething' at Nancy Pelosi as Some of Her Key Allies Insist President Should Drop Out of the 2024 Presidential Race

Photo of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi.
By:

Jul. 20 2024

The Democrats are fighting!

According to CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins, President Joe Biden, 81, is unhappy with Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi after her allies called for him to drop out of the 2024 presidential election.

joe biden seething nancy pelosi key allies insist drop out race
Joe Biden is reportedly angry with Nancy Pelosi for suggesting they have a open process to choose the party’s next nominee if he steps down.

During the Friday, July 19 edition of The Source, Collins reported on how the father-of-four felt after learning Pelosi suggested the party have a process to choose a potential new nominee.

"Tonight, President Biden is in isolation as he's fighting off symptoms from Covid-19," she stated. "But he's also an isolation in the figurative sense as he is now fighting off new calls from his own party to get out of the 2024 race."

“The party that Biden has devoted his life to is unleashing a new and really public effort to push him out of challenging Donald Trump for the White House. A slew of House Democrats have joined two more prominent Democratic senators tonight in calling for Biden to step aside,” Collins explained.

joe biden seething nancy pelosi key allies insist drop out race
Nancy Pelosi ally Rep. Zoe Lofgren called for Joe Biden to step down on Friday, July 19.

“All of it, we are told has President Biden seething tonight with much of his anger directed at Nancy Pelosi. That’s because some of the names that are calling for him to drop out of the race or her close allies and in the view from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, tonight where President Biden finds himself,” she revealed of the commander-in-chief, who has raised concerns about whether he can beat rival Donald Trump following his disastrous debate performance.

joe biden seething nancy pelosi key allies insist drop out race
Joe Biden is being called to end his presidential race due to health concerns.

On Friday, Pelosi’s ally Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) called on Biden to drop out of the race, citing how he was on a “trajectory to lose.”

“In a meeting with fellow California Democrats last week, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi stressed the need for an open process to choose the party’s next nominee if President Joe Biden steps aside, in an effort to avoid the appearance of a Kamala Harris coronation,” the outlet shared.

joe biden seething nancy pelosi key allies insist drop out race
Nancy Pelosi is a prominent Democratic figure, which many younger congress members look up to.

“The discussion in that meeting of the California delegation, which includes 40 members, took place in the Capitol on July 10, at least partly focused on the complicated next steps for the Democratic Party if Biden left the ticket. And they specifically talked about the potential political downsides of party elites quickly crowning the vice president as the next nominee, according to four people familiar with the discussion, granted anonymity to discuss private conversations,” they explained.

Politico reported on Pelosi was open to selecting a candidate to replace Biden if he was to step down.

