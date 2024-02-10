'It's a Legitimate Issue': Hillary Clinton Addresses Concerns About Joe Biden's Old Age Ahead of 2024 Presidential Election

“I talked to people in the White House all the time, and you know, they know it’s an issue, but as I like to say, ‘look, it’s a legitimate issue,’” she explained. “It’s a legitimate issue for [ex-President Donald] Trump who’s only three years younger, right? So it’s an issue.”

The 76-year-old noted how both Biden and Trump will likely both have a hard time connecting with younger voters throughout the 2024 presidential election, though she suggested the Democrat should use his padded resume to get their attention.