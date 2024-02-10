'It's a Legitimate Issue': Hillary Clinton Addresses Concerns About Joe Biden's Old Age Ahead of 2024 Presidential Election
Former First Lady Hillary Clinton did not hold back when talking about Joe Biden’s campaign weaknesses.
In a recent interview on MSNBC, the 2016 presidential candidate addressed the concern surrounding the 81-year-old president’s old age after a damning special counsel’s report accused him of being senile.
“I talked to people in the White House all the time, and you know, they know it’s an issue, but as I like to say, ‘look, it’s a legitimate issue,’” she explained. “It’s a legitimate issue for [ex-President Donald] Trump who’s only three years younger, right? So it’s an issue.”
The 76-year-old noted how both Biden and Trump will likely both have a hard time connecting with younger voters throughout the 2024 presidential election, though she suggested the Democrat should use his padded resume to get their attention.
“I think Biden also should lean into the fact that he’s experienced and that experience is not just in the political arena,” she shared. “It’s like, the stuff of, you know, human experience, character, wisdom.”
“I think he should be willing to really pull that out … and I think he should kid more about it,” she added.
Despite the challenges Biden’s campaign faces, Clinton insisted that voters must elect the best candidate for the job — which she believes is the father-of-four.
“I’m for Joe Biden for reelection on the merits because I think he’s done a really good job as president,” she stated. “So, I think he should continue to get out and campaign. He’s been campaigning pretty vigorously across the country.”
Though Clinton thinks the country should vote for Biden despite his age, a recent NBC News poll found that 76% of respondents said they’re worried the 46th president is not mentally fit for a second term.
Additionally, on Thursday, February 8, special counsel Robert Hur released a report declaring Biden was too decrepit to be prosecuted over his wrongful retention of classified documents.
The document noted that the former senator of Delaware “did not remember when he was vice president” and “did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died” during October interviews.
However, Biden clapped back at this assessment during a press conference on Thursday.
“My memory is fine!” he said. “I know what the hell I’m doing!”
Despite these claims, Biden did accidentally refer to the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the president of Mexico while speaking to reporters at the same gathering.