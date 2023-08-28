Donald and Melania Trump 'at War' Over Son Barron, 17, Possibly Joining Presidential Campaign
Will Barron Trump be front and center if dad Donald Trump becomes the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election?
According to an insider, the former commander-in-chief and his wife, Melania Trump, have been "at war" over the idea for weeks.
The source told RadarOnline.com that Donald, 77, "believes it’s time for his son to accept his legacy and get involved in his public life, like his older siblings."
"He has always believed, despite Melania’s wishes, that Barron would walk in the same footsteps as Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany," they continued, referencing the businessman's four older children. "But Melania has again made it very clear that’s only going to happen over her dead body."
The former first lady, 53, has been MIA amid all of her husband's troubles, and the insider claimed she'll likely do the same as he hits the campaign trail, as she's allegedly pondering a move back to NYC.
“That would be devastating to Donald,” the source shared. “With all the negative press swirling around him, the last thing he needs for his public image is another broken marriage.”
As OK! reported, PR expert Jane Owen told a news outlet the mom-of-one may already be planning out a future without Donald.
"If I was Melania's friend or her publicist I would be advising her to keep her distance as well," she spilled. "The easiest thing to justify is the lack of something. She can say she was with her child, doing charity work, busy with literally anything and no one can fault her for it. Donald himself is not going to draw attention to her absence as a negative thing. So it's the easiest option."
"On the other hand the negative repercussions of being involved in scandals and prison sentences and all the craziness that is a day to day of the Donald Trump situation right now, are so many it's impossible to count," she noted. "There's also a very strong possibility that it all gets much worse for Trump especially if he doesn't win the next election. If I was her I would be planning an escape route from the whole situation."