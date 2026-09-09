Hoda Kotb and Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman Reunite for Their Daughters' First Day Back at School: Photos
Sept. 9 2026, Published 1:08 p.m. ET
Hoda Kotb and ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman came together for a special milestone in their daughters' lives.
The former Today host, 62, shared sweet family photos on Tuesday, September 8, as she and Schiffman, 68, walked daughters Haley, 9, and Hope, 7, to their first day of the new school year.
Hoda Kotb Celebrates the First Day of School
Kotb documented the big day with a series of photos showing the family-of-four heading to school together.
"It's here! First day of school. 4th and 2nd grade! Whaaaatttt?" she captioned the Instagram carousel.
In one sweet shot, Kotb and Schiffman stood alongside their daughters outside, while other photos captured the family walking down the street hand-in-hand.
Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Continue to Co-Parent
The family outing comes years after Kotb and Schiffman ended their engagement.
The former couple began dating in 2013 and got engaged in 2019. Kotb announced their split in January 2022, explaining they had decided they were "better as friends and parents" than as a couple.
Despite going their separate ways romantically, the pair have continued raising their girls together.
"We make sure that the kids get plenty of him and plenty of me," Kotb previously said of their co-parenting arrangement.
Hoda Kotb Praised Joel Schiffman as a Dad
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Kotb hasn't been shy about celebrating her ex's relationship with their daughters.
For Father's Day in June, the TV personality shared a photo of Schiffman with Haley and Hope and called him the "best father." She also celebrated his birthday earlier this year with another family post, referring to Schiffman as the "best dad."
The former couple has even reunited for holidays and other family milestones, including spending Christmas 2025 together with their daughters and Kotb's extended family.
Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Adopted Their Daughters
Kotb became a mom when she adopted Haley in 2017, and her family grew again with Hope's adoption in 2019.
Hoda Kotb Has Embraced a New Chapter
The back-to-school milestone comes more than a year after Kotb stepped away from her full-time role at Today in January 2025.
The decision allowed the longtime broadcaster to spend more time with Haley and Hope after years of early mornings at NBC. Though she's no longer a daily fixture on Today, Kotb has continued making appearances on the program while focusing on her family and other projects.
For now, the proud mom appears to be soaking up the everyday milestones, including sending her two girls off for another school year.