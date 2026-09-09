PHOTOS Hoda Kotb and Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman Reunite for Their Daughters' First Day Back at School: Photos Source: MEGA Hoda Kotb and ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman celebrated daughters Haley and Hope heading back to school. Taylor Camp Sept. 9 2026, Published 1:08 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Hoda Kotb and ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman came together for a special milestone in their daughters' lives. The former Today host, 62, shared sweet family photos on Tuesday, September 8, as she and Schiffman, 68, walked daughters Haley, 9, and Hope, 7, to their first day of the new school year.

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Hoda Kotb Celebrates the First Day of School

Source: @HODAKOTB/INSTAGRAM Hoda Kotb proudly documented Haley's first day of fourth grade and Hope's first day of second grade.

Kotb documented the big day with a series of photos showing the family-of-four heading to school together. "It's here! First day of school. 4th and 2nd grade! Whaaaatttt?" she captioned the Instagram carousel. In one sweet shot, Kotb and Schiffman stood alongside their daughters outside, while other photos captured the family walking down the street hand-in-hand.

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Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Continue to Co-Parent

Source: @HODAKOTB/INSTAGRAM Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have remained committed co-parents since ending their engagement in 2022.

The family outing comes years after Kotb and Schiffman ended their engagement. The former couple began dating in 2013 and got engaged in 2019. Kotb announced their split in January 2022, explaining they had decided they were "better as friends and parents" than as a couple. Despite going their separate ways romantically, the pair have continued raising their girls together. "We make sure that the kids get plenty of him and plenty of me," Kotb previously said of their co-parenting arrangement.

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Hoda Kotb Praised Joel Schiffman as a Dad

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Source: @HODAKOTB/INSTAGRAM Hoda Kotb has continued to praise Joel Schiffman as a devoted dad, previously calling him the 'best father.'

Kotb hasn't been shy about celebrating her ex's relationship with their daughters. For Father's Day in June, the TV personality shared a photo of Schiffman with Haley and Hope and called him the "best father." She also celebrated his birthday earlier this year with another family post, referring to Schiffman as the "best dad." The former couple has even reunited for holidays and other family milestones, including spending Christmas 2025 together with their daughters and Kotb's extended family.

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Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Adopted Their Daughters

Source: @HODAKOTB/INSTAGRAM Hoda Kotb became a mom when she adopted Haley in 2017 before welcoming Hope to the family in 2019.

Kotb became a mom when she adopted Haley in 2017, and her family grew again with Hope's adoption in 2019.

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Hoda Kotb Has Embraced a New Chapter

Source: @HODAKOTB/INSTAGRAM Hoda Kotb stepped away from her full-time 'Today' role in 2025, allowing her to spend more time with Haley and Hope.