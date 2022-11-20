Hoda Kotb Reveals She & Ex Joel Schiffman Have A 'Great' Coparenting Relationship: 'The Ultimate Goal Is When Your Girls Are Happy'

“Savannah and I both came to motherhood late in life, but I think one thing I really wanna work on with my girls, too, is them having their voice,” Kotb shared. “[Teaching them about] being brave enough to say what they need, what they want and not to feel greedy or too much or too bossy.”

She continued, “I feel like a lot of us, when we were younger, we were taught to be quieted. I was called shy, but as I reflect on [it], I was probably quieted like, you know, ‘Quiet down, be a good girl.’ But, I think I want my girls to be more vocal and to say what they want and not to be afraid and not to try to conform to be what other people want.”