Hoda Kotb Spills Cohost Jenna Bush Hager Set Her Up With Mystery Man After Joel Schiffman Split: 'She Never Disappoints'
Jenna Bush Hager has held true to her word. Hoda Kotb revealed her Today co-host has set her up on a date with a new mystery man.
Months after Bush Hager, 41, pledged to find Kotb "somebody fantastic," the 58-year-old told a news outlet that she may have done just that. Though Kotb hasn't met the new man yet, she noted that she has complete trust in Bush Hager when it comes to her mission of finding her next love.
"Truthfully, Jenna sent me a text on some guy who she says I'm going out with," Kotb told a news outlet on Monday, May 15, at the 27th Annual Webby Awards in New York City. "He seems very cute. I haven't met him yet, but Jenna is true to form."
The television personality continued: "She said she's gonna set me up and she never disappoints."
When asked for more details about her prospective suitor, Kotb dished, "He is not a celebrity. He's an architect," before admitting she "isn't sure anymore" if she cares about a man's career.
"I almost sometimes would like not to know what they did and then after three weeks for them to tell you," Kotb candidly said.
"You're like, 'Oh wait, I had no idea.' But he is an architect, so we'll see," she concluded, quipping: "I'm ready! Let's go!"
Kotb's emergence into the dating scene comes after she and longtime fiancé Joel Schiffman split in the beginning of 2022 following eight years together. The former flames share daughters Haley and Hope.
Bush Hager talked about her mission of finding her cohost a new man back in October 2022, saying at the time: "She needs a very, very special person. She of course deserves the smartest, the funniest and the man with the biggest heart so that is a big, tall order. But she's going to find that person. I have no doubt."
Kotb asked Bush Hager to help her with her dating life earlier that month, knowing she was "really good at setting people up."
"That is a challenge that I am going to go for," Bush Hager exclaimed at the time.
