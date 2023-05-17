Hoda Kotb Spills Cohost Jenna Bush Hager Set Her Up With Mystery Man After Joel Schiffman Split: 'She Never Disappoints'

Jenna Bush Hager has held true to her word. Hoda Kotb revealed her Today co-host has set her up on a date with a new mystery man.

Months after Bush Hager, 41, pledged to find Kotb "somebody fantastic," the 58-year-old told a news outlet that she may have done just that. Though Kotb hasn't met the new man yet, she noted that she has complete trust in Bush Hager when it comes to her mission of finding her next love.