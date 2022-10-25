Jenna Bush Hager Is Determined To Find Hoda Kotb's Prince Charming: 'She Needs A Very Special Person'

"If you have any good men out there, send them my way," joked Bush Hager in a conversation with a news publication. "I can't reveal any of my sources yet, but that also just means I haven't found the right guy for her."

"She needs a very, very special person," the 40-year-old continued. "She's going to find somebody fantastic. But she of course deserves the smartest, the funniest and the man with the biggest heart so that is a big, tall order. But she's going to find that person. I have no doubt."

JENNA BUSH HAGER SAYS PARENTS FORMER PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH & FIRST LADY LAURA BUSH 'WERE NOT STRICT'

The mother-of-three's update on Kotb's dating life comes after the 58-year-old admitted Bush Hager was "really good at setting people up" during the NBC talk show's Tuesday, October 4, episode.