'He's A Great Dad': Hoda Kotb Says She & Ex Joel Schiffman Have No Ill Will Between Them After Split
Though Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman called it quits earlier this year, it seems like the former flames have nothing but love for one another.
"Sometimes relationships evolve. Sometimes perfectly nice people can go their separate ways. Sometimes a relationship ends on your last breath, and sometimes it ends before that, and that's okay," the TV star, 58, shared, adding that there's no ill will between them. "I don't regret one day, not one minute, not one second of our time together because it brought me here. I have two incredible children I share with him. And it's because of Joel that I have Haley and Hope, without question. I think I might have been too afraid to do it alone. That's not something I love to admit, but it's true."
The Today co-host and the businessman share two daughters: Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 3, but there's no stress when it comes to co-parenting, as they "have it down" a science.
"He'll have a Saturday, and I'll do the Sunday. We switch each week. He'll take the girls and do some fun things, and I'll take some quiet time. It's a healthy mix, and the kids love it. He's a great dad," she continued.
Schiffman and Kotb were engaged and postponed their wedding a few times before they eventually called it off, but the latter isn't opposed to falling in love again one day.
"I've had past loves, and I feel like I'll have future loves," she stated. "Once you know who you are all the way, then love can come in. You know how people say the older you get, the more you know who you are? I think someone who meets me now will meet me for real."
Kotb is also hoping she can adopt a third child at some point down the line.
"It's definitely in the universe for me," she noted. "I feel like whatever is meant to be is meant to be. But I know a few things. I have love and time, and we have an open space. Every time I see a child who needs something or read about a child, my heart's breaking. I'm like, I know if we could invite them into our home just what it would mean. Not just for the child, but for us."
Ultimately, Kotb and her kiddos are "doing really well, and I feel very peaceful," she gushed.
