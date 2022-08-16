'He's A Great Dad': Hoda Kotb Says She & Ex Joel Schiffman Have No Ill Will Between Them After Split

Though Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman called it quits earlier this year, it seems like the former flames have nothing but love for one another.

"Sometimes relationships evolve. Sometimes perfectly nice people can go their separate ways. Sometimes a relationship ends on your last breath, and sometimes it ends before that, and that's okay," the TV star, 58, shared, adding that there's no ill will between them. "I don't regret one day, not one minute, not one second of our time together because it brought me here. I have two incredible children I share with him. And it's because of Joel that I have Haley and Hope, without question. I think I might have been too afraid to do it alone. That's not something I love to admit, but it's true."