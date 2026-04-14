Hoda Kotb Returns to 'Today' Show to Support Savannah Guthrie

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Hoda Kotb has returned to the Today show, stepping in to support Savannah Guthrie during a challenging time. Guthrie recently faced a family crisis following the abduction of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, from her Tucson home on February 1.

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Source: MEGA Hoda Kotb returned to the 'Today' show to support Savannah Guthrie during a deeply difficult personal crisis.

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Producers made the decision to bring Hoda back as a fill-in host while Craig Melvin is on vacation. A source said that this choice was a “no-brainer,” emphasizing the strong bond between Hoda and Savannah. The source explained, “It’s Savannah’s second week back, and Hoda is a safe space for her. They’ve been through a lot together and have a meaningful connection.”

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Source: NBC Savannah Guthrie has been dealing with the emotional strain of her mother Nancy Guthrie’s abduction case, which has remained unresolved for weeks.

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In the absence of Savannah, Hoda had previously filled in as the de facto host, offering a steady and calm presence during a tumultuous time for the show. Sources describe her as a “steady hand and calm presence for the staff,” indicating that her support has been crucial for both the show and Savannah.

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On March 25, Savannah sat down with Hoda for an emotional interview about her mother’s disappearance. “Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable,” the TV host said. Savannah expressed during the tearful conversation. Her heartfelt plea reflects the emotional toll the situation has taken on her and her family.

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Source: NBC Producers brought Hoda Kotb back as a temporary co-host, citing her strong bond and long-standing friendship with Guthrie.

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Savannah’s mother has been missing for over 70 days, with no substantial leads in the case. For Savannah, returning to the anchor desk provides a sense of normalcy as she continues to seek answers regarding her mother’s disappearance.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram During this period, Hoda Kotb has provided a calming and steady presence both on-air and behind the scenes.