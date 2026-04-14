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Hoda Kotb Returns to 'Today' Show to Support Savannah Guthrie

split photo of Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA;NBC

Hoda Kotb returned to the 'Today' show to support Savannah Guthrie amid her mother’s disappearance.

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April 14 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

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Hoda Kotb has returned to the Today show, stepping in to support Savannah Guthrie during a challenging time. Guthrie recently faced a family crisis following the abduction of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, from her Tucson home on February 1.

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image of Hoda Kotb returned to the 'Today' show to support Savannah Guthrie during a deeply difficult personal crisis.
Source: MEGA

Hoda Kotb returned to the 'Today' show to support Savannah Guthrie during a deeply difficult personal crisis.

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Producers made the decision to bring Hoda back as a fill-in host while Craig Melvin is on vacation. A source said that this choice was a “no-brainer,” emphasizing the strong bond between Hoda and Savannah.

The source explained, “It’s Savannah’s second week back, and Hoda is a safe space for her. They’ve been through a lot together and have a meaningful connection.”

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image of Savannah Guthrie has been dealing with the emotional strain of her mother Nancy Guthrie’s abduction case, which has remained unresolved for weeks.
Source: NBC

Savannah Guthrie has been dealing with the emotional strain of her mother Nancy Guthrie’s abduction case, which has remained unresolved for weeks.

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In the absence of Savannah, Hoda had previously filled in as the de facto host, offering a steady and calm presence during a tumultuous time for the show.

Sources describe her as a “steady hand and calm presence for the staff,” indicating that her support has been crucial for both the show and Savannah.

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On March 25, Savannah sat down with Hoda for an emotional interview about her mother’s disappearance.

“Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable,” the TV host said.

Savannah expressed during the tearful conversation. Her heartfelt plea reflects the emotional toll the situation has taken on her and her family.

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image of Producers brought Hoda Kotb back as a temporary cohost, citing her strong bond and long-standing friendship with Guthrie.
Source: NBC

Producers brought Hoda Kotb back as a temporary co-host, citing her strong bond and long-standing friendship with Guthrie.

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Savannah’s mother has been missing for over 70 days, with no substantial leads in the case. For Savannah, returning to the anchor desk provides a sense of normalcy as she continues to seek answers regarding her mother’s disappearance.

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image of During this period, Hoda Kotb has provided a calming and steady presence both on-air and behind the scenes.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

During this period, Hoda Kotb has provided a calming and steady presence both on-air and behind the scenes.

Despite being back on the show, Savannah will fly to the West Coast if there are major developments in her mother’s case.

“She’s prepared to go back to Arizona if there are major developments in the case, or wherever she’s needed,” the source confirmed.

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