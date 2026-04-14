Hoda Kotb Returns to 'Today' Show to Support Savannah Guthrie
April 14 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET
Hoda Kotb has returned to the Today show, stepping in to support Savannah Guthrie during a challenging time. Guthrie recently faced a family crisis following the abduction of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, from her Tucson home on February 1.
Producers made the decision to bring Hoda back as a fill-in host while Craig Melvin is on vacation. A source said that this choice was a “no-brainer,” emphasizing the strong bond between Hoda and Savannah.
The source explained, “It’s Savannah’s second week back, and Hoda is a safe space for her. They’ve been through a lot together and have a meaningful connection.”
In the absence of Savannah, Hoda had previously filled in as the de facto host, offering a steady and calm presence during a tumultuous time for the show.
Sources describe her as a “steady hand and calm presence for the staff,” indicating that her support has been crucial for both the show and Savannah.
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On March 25, Savannah sat down with Hoda for an emotional interview about her mother’s disappearance.
“Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable,” the TV host said.
Savannah expressed during the tearful conversation. Her heartfelt plea reflects the emotional toll the situation has taken on her and her family.
Savannah’s mother has been missing for over 70 days, with no substantial leads in the case. For Savannah, returning to the anchor desk provides a sense of normalcy as she continues to seek answers regarding her mother’s disappearance.
Despite being back on the show, Savannah will fly to the West Coast if there are major developments in her mother’s case.
“She’s prepared to go back to Arizona if there are major developments in the case, or wherever she’s needed,” the source confirmed.