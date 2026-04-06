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Hoda Kotb Sends 3-Word Message to Savannah Guthrie as She Makes Brave Return to 'Today' Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance

Photo of Hota Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie felt the love from Hoda Kotb during her 'Today' show return.

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April 6 2026, Published 3:03 p.m. ET

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No matter the distance, Hoda Kotb will always be there for her dear friend Savannah Guthrie.

The retired NBC star sent Savannah a sweet three-word message as she made her brave return to the Today show on Monday, April 6, following a two-month hiatus from the morning broadcast after her mom Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

"With you xoxo," Hoda captioned an Instagram post featuring a throwback photo of Savannah holding her two children, Vale, 11, and Charley, 9, outside of Studio1A in Rockefeller Center.

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Source: @hodakotb/Instagram

Hoda Kotb was there in spirit during Savannah Guthrie's Monday, April 6, return to 'Today.'

Kotb had filled in for Savannah during her absence from anchoring despite leaving her position at the network in January 2025.

As for why she didn't remain on the morning show for her friend's return, a source told gossip journalist Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice column Kotb wanted the focus to be on Savannah and her costar Craig Melvin's partnership.

"This is Savannah and Craig’s moment now," the insider dished. "Moving forward, they are the co-hosts. That’s the team."

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Image of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, was last seen on Saturday, January 31.
Source: NBC

Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, was last seen on Saturday, January 31.

Addressing speculation about roles at NBC as Savannah's mother remains missing, the source noted: "There’s no confusion anymore. Craig is the guy next to Savannah."

One producer-level insider scoffed at the idea Hoda would join her former Today colleagues for Monday's episode, declaring, "What would she do — sit off to the side? This isn’t a three-host show. It would feel awkward."

“Hoda would happily stop by. But the concern is it muddies the message. They want a clean reset," the confidant explained. "[Savannah] needs consistency. Craig provides that. He’s steady, supportive, and completely in her corner."

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'Hoda Will Always Be Part of the 'Today' Family'

Image of Hoda Kotb retired from the 'Today' show in January 2025.
Source: TODAY/YouTube

Hoda Kotb retired from the 'Today' show in January 2025.

Of course, there's no bad blood between Hoda and NBC.

“Hoda will always be part of the Today family. But this chapter belongs to Savannah and Craig," the source concluded.

Savannah's return to work came more than two months after police believe her mother Nancy was abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home on Sunday, February 1.

'It's Good to Be Home'

Image of Savannah Guthrie got emotional during her first 'Today' broadcast since her mother, Nancy, went missing on February 1.
Source: NBC

Savannah Guthrie got emotional during her first 'Today' broadcast since her mother, Nancy, went missing on February 1.

During Monday's broadcast, Savannah admitted, "It's good to be home," as her Craig told her, "It's good to have you back."

She also broke down in tears while thanking fans for their support outside of the studio on Rockefeller Plaza.

"These signs are so beautiful," Savannah expressed. "You guys have been so beautiful, I’ve received so many letters, so much kindness to me and my whole family. We feel it and we feel your prayers. So thank you so much."

The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have yet to reveal any credible leads or suspects in the unsolved case. A $1 million reward from the Guthrie family remains on the table for any information that results in the 84-year-old's "recovery."

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