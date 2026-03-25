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'It Is Unbearable': Savannah Guthrie Says She's 'in Agony' Over Mom Nancy's Baffling Disappearance in First Interview

photo of Savannah Guthrie.
Source: TODAY

The TV star spoke out in her first interview since her mom vanished.

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March 25 2026, Published 7:56 a.m. ET

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Savannah Guthrie made her return to the Today show — nearly two months after her mom, Nancy Guthrie, went missing.

In a preview clip, which was rolled out on Wednesday, March 25, Savannah sat down with her pal and former colleague Hoda Kotb about how she's coping with her mom's vanishing.

“Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night — every night,” Savannah said. “And in the darkness, I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable — but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now.”

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savannah guthrie agony over mom nancy disappearance
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

During the episode, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly and Al Rocker announced Hoda and Savannah's interview would be airing in the next few days.

“It has now been 53 days since Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home in the middle of the night and Hoda, yesterday, you got the chance to spend some time with our girl. You sat down with Savannah — her first interview since her mom’s disappearance,” Craig revealed.

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savannah guthrie agony over mom nancy disappearance
Source: TODAY

“As you can imagine, it was a very emotional conversation,” Hoda shared. “We’re going to have the whole thing for you tomorrow and Friday. But first, we wanted to bring you one of the moments of the interview where Savannah sent a message to anybody who may have some information.”

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savannah guthrie agony over mom nancy disappearance
Source: TODAY

Hoda said Savannah is doing "OK" despite the circumstances.

“There is a desperation and also a steeliness about Savannah. I mean, she’s hoping that somebody — whoever this person is — will see something, say something,” she continued.

Hoda said viewers will learn more about the situation in the next few days.

“I was sorta marveling that she was able to sit there with an outfit on, have a conversation and also just have direct thoughts about what sees going forward,” she added.

savannah guthrie agony over mom nancy disappearance
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

As OK! previously reported, Savannah's mom has been missing since February 1.

Although a masked man was caught on video footage, there are still no suspects.

Savannah released a new statement thanking the Tucson, Ariz., community for their support.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now," she told News 4 Tucson on March 21.

"We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case. Someone knows something," Savannah, 54, went on.

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