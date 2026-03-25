'It Is Unbearable': Savannah Guthrie Says She's 'in Agony' Over Mom Nancy's Baffling Disappearance in First Interview

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie made her return to the Today show — nearly two months after her mom, Nancy Guthrie, went missing. In a preview clip, which was rolled out on Wednesday, March 25, Savannah sat down with her pal and former colleague Hoda Kotb about how she's coping with her mom's vanishing. “Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night — every night,” Savannah said. “And in the darkness, I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable — but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now.”

Article continues below advertisement

@todayshow Savannah Guthrie is opening up for the first time about the "agony" of her mother's abduction in an interview with Hoda Kotb on TODAY. In an excerpt of the upcoming interview that aired on TODAY on March 25, the TODAY co-anchor shared in an emotional talk with Hoda how she wakes up every night imagining her mother's "terror" following her disappearance. Savannah's full interview with Hoda will air in two parts on TODAY on Thursday, March 26, and Friday, March 27. The Guthrie family is offering a $1 million reward for the return of Nancy. The FBI is also offering a $100,000 reward and encouraging anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI. ♬ original sound - TODAY Show - TODAY Show

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

During the episode, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly and Al Rocker announced Hoda and Savannah's interview would be airing in the next few days. “It has now been 53 days since Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home in the middle of the night and Hoda, yesterday, you got the chance to spend some time with our girl. You sat down with Savannah — her first interview since her mom’s disappearance,” Craig revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY

“As you can imagine, it was a very emotional conversation,” Hoda shared. “We’re going to have the whole thing for you tomorrow and Friday. But first, we wanted to bring you one of the moments of the interview where Savannah sent a message to anybody who may have some information.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY

Hoda said Savannah is doing "OK" despite the circumstances. “There is a desperation and also a steeliness about Savannah. I mean, she’s hoping that somebody — whoever this person is — will see something, say something,” she continued. Hoda said viewers will learn more about the situation in the next few days. “I was sorta marveling that she was able to sit there with an outfit on, have a conversation and also just have direct thoughts about what sees going forward,” she added.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram