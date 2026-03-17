TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Case Erupts as Missing Mom Caught on Video During Uber Ride Hours Before Alleged Abduction Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram 'Today' star Savannah Guthrie's mom had dinner with her daughter Annie and her son-in-law the night before she disappeared. Allie Fasanella March 17 2026, Published 4:48 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Nancy Guthrie was seen in video footage from her Uber ride on the night before she vanished, it's been revealed. The 84-year-old mother of Today show star Savannah Guthrie took an Uber to her daughter Annie's home for dinner on the evening of January 31. Speaking on the Monday, March 16, episode of Nancy Grace's "Crime Stories" podcast, investigative reporter Dave Mack explained, "The Uber driver turned over all the video from inside the vehicle."

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'They Interviewed the Uber Driver at Length'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram There was nothing unusual about Nancy Guthrie's Uber ride, according to reports.

"This was looked at by the investigation," Dave said. "They found nothing of substance of anything of Nancy Guthrie in the vehicle, anything she said, her demeanor, nothing was mentioned." He added, "They interviewed the Uber driver at length. And again, there was nothing to report. It was just a regular pick up and drop off." The clip has not been released to the public and it's unclear whether it ever will be.

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The Public Is Suspicious of Annie Guthrie and Her Husband

Source: Annie Guthrie/Facebook Nancy Guthrie's relatives have been cleared as suspects.

Nancy was later dropped back at her Tucson, Ariz., home by son-in-law Tommaso Cioni shortly before 10 p.m. local time. Investigators found that her garage door closed at 9:50 p.m. Annie and her husband have been subjected to intense public scrutiny, as they were the last to see the octogenarian alive. The couple's car was notably taken into police custody early on in the investigation into Nancy's disappearance. However, both were cleared as suspects a month ago, per a statement from the local sheriff's department.

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Nancy Guthrie's Blood Was Found at the Crime Scene

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The Arizona retiree is believed to have been kidnapped.

The NBC anchor's mom was reported missing on February 1 after she failed to show up at a friend's house to watch a livestream of a church service. When Nancy didn't arrive at her pal's place, the friend called Annie to relay the information and that she was unreachable. Her disappearance was reported at around 12:15 p.m. When authorities arrived at the retiree's upscale Catalina Foothills home that afternoon, they found blood later confirmed to be hers outside.

Investigators Believe Nancy Guthrie Was 'Targeted'