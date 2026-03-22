'We Continue to Believe': New Heartfelt Message From Savannah Guthrie to the Tucson Community
March 22 2026, Published 8:37 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie released a new statement as she continues to search for her missing mom, Nancy.
The 84-year-old disappeared on February 1 after she was dropped off at her home in Tucson, Ariz. the evening prior.
Savannah Guthrie Pleaded With Tucson Citizens for Any New Information
The Today show host, 54, pleaded for anyone who has any details to please speak up and contact the police.
"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now," she told News 4 Tucson on March 21.
"We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case. Someone knows something," Savannah went on.
"It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant. We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11," the NBC anchor continued.
"We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case - please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. No detail is too small. It may be the key," the message added.
- Savannah Guthrie's Mom's House Declared a 'Crime Scene' After 84-Year-Old Was Allegedly Abducted: Photos
- Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Case: Authorities Investigating 'New Leads' as Search Continues
- Savannah Guthrie's Mother Search Is a 'Race Against Time,' Sheriff Warns: 'I Hope That Window Hasn’t Closed'
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'We Miss Our Mom With Every Breath,' Savannah Guthrie Said
"We miss our mom with every breath and we cannot be in peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest," Savannah sobbed.
She concluded the note: "Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing."
The Sheriff's Department Is Looking at DNA Evidence
The statement was signed by Savannah, as well as her sister Annie, brother Camron and their respective spouses.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI have been tirelessly examining Nancy's case, trying to find clues that will lead them to possible suspects. Despite the investigation taking almost two months, Sheriff Chris Nanos believes Nancy's abduction case "is not even close to being cold."
He explained during an interview with Arizona Daily Star columnist Tim Steller and radio host Bill Buckmaster on March 20: "We have some DNA that we think is still workable."
"I hope also that the public and community understand that we are working it hard, and we are working it with some really good, quality teams,” he said, adding forensics experts are looking at "thousands (of hours) of video footage."