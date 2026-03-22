'We Continue to Believe': New Heartfelt Message From Savannah Guthrie to the Tucson Community

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Savannah Guthrie released a new statement as she continues to search for her missing mom, Nancy. The 84-year-old disappeared on February 1 after she was dropped off at her home in Tucson, Ariz. the evening prior.

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Savannah Guthrie Pleaded With Tucson Citizens for Any New Information

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

The Today show host, 54, pleaded for anyone who has any details to please speak up and contact the police. "We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now," she told News 4 Tucson on March 21. "We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case. Someone knows something," Savannah went on.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Facebook Nancy Guthrie was last seen being dropped off at her home on January 31.

"It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant. We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11," the NBC anchor continued. "We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case - please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. No detail is too small. It may be the key," the message added.

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'We Miss Our Mom With Every Breath,' Savannah Guthrie Said

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram 'Thank you for continuing to pray," Savannah Guthrie said in her statement.

"We miss our mom with every breath and we cannot be in peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest," Savannah sobbed. She concluded the note: "Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing."

The Sheriff's Department Is Looking at DNA Evidence

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI have been tirelessly working on Nancy Guthrie's case.