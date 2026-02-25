NEWS Hoda Kotb's 'Today' Show Fate Revealed as Pal Savannah Guthrie Takes Time Away Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance Source: mega Hoda Kotb's future at NBC's 'Today' show has been revealed as co-host Savannah Guthrie takes time away in the wake of her mother's disappearance. Allie Fasanella Feb. 25 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Hoda Kotb will continue to cover for pal Savannah Guthrie on Today for the foreseeable future amid the search for the NBC star's missing mom Nancy. "At the moment, we’re taking things week by week, day by day," a source told an outlet on Wednesday, February 25. "Hoda has been a steady hand, and calm presence for the staff." Hoda, 61 — who left the morning show just over a year ago — quickly filled in for Savannah, 54, after her Arizona-based mother mysteriously vanished on February 1.

Source: mega Hoda Kotb left the 'Today' show just over a year ago.

Savannah skipped hosting the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan, Italy, earlier this month, and was noticeably absent from NBC's coverage of Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night, February 24. While Hoda was scheduled to cover the Olympics, along with regular co-host Craig Melvin, both ended up holding down the fort at Studio 1A. Another insider shared that covering a story so close to home has been "incredibly heartbreaking" for employees, but "has "reinforced the strength of the Today family."

Everyone at NBC Is 'Focused on Supporting Savannah'

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie has been missing since January 31.

"Everyone, from top down is focused on supporting Savannah and her family, and also doing the best job possible, because that’s what she would do. She is just so missed by everyone," the insider said. Savannah joined her siblings in their hometown of Tucson, Ariz., after 84-year-old Nancy went missing nearly a month ago, and has released multiple videos pleading for information that could lead to her mother's return. Hoda has notably shared the heartbreaking videos. She announced in a tearful message on Tuesday, February 24, that the reward for Nancy's "recovery" had been raised to $1 million. "We just hope this video will bring some answers," the anchor said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

What's the Latest in the Nancy Guthrie Investigation?

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The family is offering a $1 million reward for Nancy Guthrie's 'recovery.'

Nancy was last seen by family members of the evening of January 31, and investigators believe she is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping." A trail of blood confirmed to be Nancy's was notably found on her front porch. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released surveillance footage of a masked suspect seemingly tampering with her doorbell camera, shared a description of the intruder and revealed they found DNA evidence at the scene. While the DNA discovery could potentially lead to an arrest, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said what they have contains genetic material from more than one person, meaning it will be difficult to analyze.

"If I Was the Kidnapper, I Would Be Extremely Worried Right Now'

Source: mega DNA evidence was found at the scene.